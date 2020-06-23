17959 E. Florida Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry garage pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS! TRI-LEVEL HOME! SIDE CREEK NEIGHBORHOOD! - To schedule a showing text or call 303-683-1774 -or- use our online scheduling tool at https://calendly.com/modshowings/florida



6 month lease term

Resident responsible for all utilities

No dogs, cats allowed with $300 deposit/cat

No smoking

Gas forced air heat and central A/C



MOD Properties now offering a lovely tri-level home in Aurora Highlands! Home features a large front living room with vaulted ceilings and wrap around dining room. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including gas range! Another large living room with a wood burning fireplace on lower level. Upstairs there are 4 bedrooms, including updated bath & walk-in closet. Also there is an updated hall bath. The basement has a den/bonus room, laundry room with washer/dryer included & a 5th non-conforming bedroom with a good sized walk-in closet! Beautiful 330 sq ft deck that leads down to a newer back patio and out to the HUGE backyard. The backyard backs up to open space! Roof, gutters, windows, & fence are newer. 2 car attached oversized garage! Available immediately for showings and occupancy.



Offered by MOD Properties. 303.683.1774.



No Pets Allowed



