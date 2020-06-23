All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17959 E. Florida Dr.

17959 East Florida Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17959 East Florida Drive, Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS! TRI-LEVEL HOME! SIDE CREEK NEIGHBORHOOD! - To schedule a showing text or call 303-683-1774 -or- use our online scheduling tool at https://calendly.com/modshowings/florida

6 month lease term
Resident responsible for all utilities
No dogs, cats allowed with $300 deposit/cat
No smoking
Gas forced air heat and central A/C

MOD Properties now offering a lovely tri-level home in Aurora Highlands! Home features a large front living room with vaulted ceilings and wrap around dining room. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including gas range! Another large living room with a wood burning fireplace on lower level. Upstairs there are 4 bedrooms, including updated bath & walk-in closet. Also there is an updated hall bath. The basement has a den/bonus room, laundry room with washer/dryer included & a 5th non-conforming bedroom with a good sized walk-in closet! Beautiful 330 sq ft deck that leads down to a newer back patio and out to the HUGE backyard. The backyard backs up to open space! Roof, gutters, windows, & fence are newer. 2 car attached oversized garage! Available immediately for showings and occupancy.

Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Offered by MOD Properties. 303.683.1774.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4575597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17959 E. Florida Dr. have any available units?
17959 E. Florida Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 17959 E. Florida Dr. have?
Some of 17959 E. Florida Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17959 E. Florida Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
17959 E. Florida Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17959 E. Florida Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 17959 E. Florida Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 17959 E. Florida Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 17959 E. Florida Dr. does offer parking.
Does 17959 E. Florida Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17959 E. Florida Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17959 E. Florida Dr. have a pool?
No, 17959 E. Florida Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 17959 E. Florida Dr. have accessible units?
No, 17959 E. Florida Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 17959 E. Florida Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 17959 E. Florida Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
