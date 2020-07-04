All apartments in Aurora
17936 E Bethany Drive
Last updated July 31 2019 at 4:51 PM

17936 E Bethany Drive

17936 East Bethany Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17936 East Bethany Drive, Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2f4b0b3086 ---- Great cozy home with fenced yard. 2 Beds and 1 bath, with all appliances included. Easy to maintain yard and private, storage shed in backyard. Nice kitchen that looks into family room. Call or email today, this house will not last. Close to shopping and restaurants. Available for Move-In: 8/3/2018 Utilities: Tenant pays - Electric, Gas, Water, Sewer, and Trash Move-In Cost: 1st month?s rent, security deposit, lease processing fee Pets negotiable with processing fee and $25 increase for one dog. Renter\'s Insurance Required No Smoking Central Heat & Air Garage Quiet Neighborhood Refrigerator Stove Oven Microwave Dishwasher Skylights Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17936 E Bethany Drive have any available units?
17936 E Bethany Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 17936 E Bethany Drive have?
Some of 17936 E Bethany Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17936 E Bethany Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17936 E Bethany Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17936 E Bethany Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17936 E Bethany Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17936 E Bethany Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17936 E Bethany Drive offers parking.
Does 17936 E Bethany Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17936 E Bethany Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17936 E Bethany Drive have a pool?
No, 17936 E Bethany Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17936 E Bethany Drive have accessible units?
No, 17936 E Bethany Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17936 E Bethany Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17936 E Bethany Drive has units with dishwashers.

