17936 E Bethany Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2f4b0b3086 ---- Great cozy home with fenced yard. 2 Beds and 1 bath, with all appliances included. Easy to maintain yard and private, storage shed in backyard. Nice kitchen that looks into family room. Call or email today, this house will not last. Close to shopping and restaurants. Available for Move-In: 8/3/2018 Utilities: Tenant pays - Electric, Gas, Water, Sewer, and Trash Move-In Cost: 1st month?s rent, security deposit, lease processing fee Pets negotiable with processing fee and $25 increase for one dog. Renter\'s Insurance Required No Smoking Central Heat & Air Garage Quiet Neighborhood Refrigerator Stove Oven Microwave Dishwasher Skylights Washer/Dryer