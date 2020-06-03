All apartments in Aurora
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

17883 E Bethany Dr

17883 East Bethany Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17883 East Bethany Drive, Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Newly remodeled 4br/2ba Single Family Home Available Now! - Professionally remodeled in 2019 - Tri-level, 4-bedroom, 2 bath home located in Briarwood, Aurora, CO. Main level has vaulted ceilings, living room with new hardwood flooring and completely remodeled kitchen with new stainless appliances (dishwasher, stove/oven/range, refrigerator & microwave), new cabinets, quartz countertops and hardwood flooring. Upper level has master bedroom, second bedroom and remodeled full bathroom. Lower level has third and fourth bedrooms, remodeled full bathroom and laundry room with washer & dryer and storage. Additional features include all new lighting, ceiling fans, windows, interior/exterior paint, carpeting, window blinds, fence, backyard landscaping's/sprinkler system, garage door and opener. Backyard off of kitchen perfect for outdoor living and entertainment. Close to shopping, parks, schools & RTD. Lawn maintenance included in Spring and Summer months.

A must see property!

Please call Delicia at 303-722-4900 x 2 for more information and to schedule a showing.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting wwwParksideRM.com.
All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. Apply online at www.ParksideRM.com

Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable income and rental history; no evictions.

No smoking inside the property.

Pets Negotiable.

(RLNE5389615)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17883 E Bethany Dr have any available units?
17883 E Bethany Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 17883 E Bethany Dr have?
Some of 17883 E Bethany Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17883 E Bethany Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17883 E Bethany Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17883 E Bethany Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 17883 E Bethany Dr is pet friendly.
Does 17883 E Bethany Dr offer parking?
Yes, 17883 E Bethany Dr offers parking.
Does 17883 E Bethany Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17883 E Bethany Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17883 E Bethany Dr have a pool?
No, 17883 E Bethany Dr does not have a pool.
Does 17883 E Bethany Dr have accessible units?
No, 17883 E Bethany Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17883 E Bethany Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17883 E Bethany Dr has units with dishwashers.

