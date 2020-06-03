17883 E Bethany Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Newly remodeled 4br/2ba Single Family Home Available Now! - Professionally remodeled in 2019 - Tri-level, 4-bedroom, 2 bath home located in Briarwood, Aurora, CO. Main level has vaulted ceilings, living room with new hardwood flooring and completely remodeled kitchen with new stainless appliances (dishwasher, stove/oven/range, refrigerator & microwave), new cabinets, quartz countertops and hardwood flooring. Upper level has master bedroom, second bedroom and remodeled full bathroom. Lower level has third and fourth bedrooms, remodeled full bathroom and laundry room with washer & dryer and storage. Additional features include all new lighting, ceiling fans, windows, interior/exterior paint, carpeting, window blinds, fence, backyard landscaping's/sprinkler system, garage door and opener. Backyard off of kitchen perfect for outdoor living and entertainment. Close to shopping, parks, schools & RTD. Lawn maintenance included in Spring and Summer months.



A must see property!



Please call Delicia at 303-722-4900 x 2 for more information and to schedule a showing.



Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable income and rental history; no evictions.



No smoking inside the property.



Pets Negotiable.



