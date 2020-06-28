Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated

17876 E Loyola Drive Available 09/16/19 Beautiful Home Just Down The Street From Nine Mile Station! - This beautiful home sits in-between Buckley Air Force Base and Denver, making it an ideal location for all. 10 minutes to downtown, 10 minutes to town center of Aurora, and public transportation surrounds you! With all-white finishes and updated flooring, this home is beautiful and well loved, and can be yours! This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a full kitchen and washer/dryer set is all you need to call it home and make it your own. It even has a big, gorgeous backyard! Call us today to schedule your showing!



(RLNE5115148)