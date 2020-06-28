All apartments in Aurora
17876 E Loyola Drive
Last updated September 10 2019

17876 E Loyola Drive

17876 East Loyola Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17876 East Loyola Drive, Aurora, CO 80013
Carriage Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
17876 E Loyola Drive Available 09/16/19 Beautiful Home Just Down The Street From Nine Mile Station! - This beautiful home sits in-between Buckley Air Force Base and Denver, making it an ideal location for all. 10 minutes to downtown, 10 minutes to town center of Aurora, and public transportation surrounds you! With all-white finishes and updated flooring, this home is beautiful and well loved, and can be yours! This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a full kitchen and washer/dryer set is all you need to call it home and make it your own. It even has a big, gorgeous backyard! Call us today to schedule your showing!

(RLNE5115148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17876 E Loyola Drive have any available units?
17876 E Loyola Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 17876 E Loyola Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17876 E Loyola Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17876 E Loyola Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17876 E Loyola Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17876 E Loyola Drive offer parking?
No, 17876 E Loyola Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17876 E Loyola Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17876 E Loyola Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17876 E Loyola Drive have a pool?
No, 17876 E Loyola Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17876 E Loyola Drive have accessible units?
No, 17876 E Loyola Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17876 E Loyola Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17876 E Loyola Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17876 E Loyola Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17876 E Loyola Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
