Aurora, CO
1774 Kingston St
Last updated May 22 2019 at 7:43 AM

1774 Kingston St

1774 North Kingston Street · No Longer Available
Location

1774 North Kingston Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This Charming Aurora Home is just North of the heart of Aurora and South from the highly desirable and booming Stapleton neighborhood.

AVAIL 05/28/2019

12 - 13 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS

Details:
4BR/2BA located in the heart of the Aurora neighborhood
HUGE Kitchen and Yard
1,280 Square Feet
Brand New Carpet Throughout
Brand New Interior Paint
Brand New, Sleek Counter tops
White Appliances
Tile Kitchen Floor & Tons of Counter Space & Kitchen Storage
Ample Room in Kitchen for Breakfast Nook
MASSIVE Garage, Plus Room for Storage (Easy Street Parking)
Washer/Dryer Hookups!
Enclosed Back Yard
Brand New Exterior Paint

Nearby closest grocery stores include Walmart Neighborhood Market and King Soopers. Nearby coffee shops include Jubilee Roasting Co. and Jolet Coffe Factory. Nearby restaurants include Popeyes, Real De Minas Mexican Grill, and TacoMex. Nearby parks include Spencer Garrett Park, Moorhead Memorial Park, and Generals Park.

Pet Friendly with Owner Approval and $350-$700 Pet Deposit

Section 8 Accepted

Resident Utilities: Aurora Water/Trash, Xcel Gas/Electric, Choice of Cable/Internet.

$1,725 Rent/month & $1,725 Security Deposit

For Showings, call or text Oliver @ 630-390-6650 or email Oliver@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com *All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not held responsible for inaccurate information found on third party sites. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1774 Kingston St have any available units?
1774 Kingston St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1774 Kingston St have?
Some of 1774 Kingston St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1774 Kingston St currently offering any rent specials?
1774 Kingston St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1774 Kingston St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1774 Kingston St is pet friendly.
Does 1774 Kingston St offer parking?
Yes, 1774 Kingston St offers parking.
Does 1774 Kingston St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1774 Kingston St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1774 Kingston St have a pool?
No, 1774 Kingston St does not have a pool.
Does 1774 Kingston St have accessible units?
No, 1774 Kingston St does not have accessible units.
Does 1774 Kingston St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1774 Kingston St does not have units with dishwashers.
