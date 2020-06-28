All apartments in Aurora
Last updated September 3 2019 at 10:24 AM

1769 Hanover St

1769 Hanover Street · No Longer Available
Location

1769 Hanover Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning Remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom ranch style - Aurora/Fitzsimmons. - **OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1ST FROM 10:00 AM UNTIL 12:00 PM**

Great neighborhood close to Fitzsimons, VA Hospital, and Stapleton.

3 Bedrooms
1 Bathroom
1 Car Attached Garage
New Interior Paint
New Exterior Paint
New Kitchen Cabinets
New Kitchen Quartz Countertops
New Backsplash
New Stainless Steel Appliances
New Double Pane Windows
New Roof
New Blinds
New Laminate Flooring
New Ceiling Fan
New Light Fixtures
New furnace
New AC
New Garage Door & Motor
Remodeled Bathroom
Large backyard

Rent $1800
Deposit $1800

WOW - this stunning remodel in a prime Aurora location is move-in ready. This desirable ranch style home has a great layout & lots of natural light. The new kitchen has desirable white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, & high-end appliances! The bathroom also features all-new finishes with subway tile shower surround, new tile flooring, new vanity with quartz countertop, & all new fixtures. The attached garage leads into a nice laundry room/mudroom space. A covered patio is good for outdoor cooking and dining. The xeriscaped front and back yards free up your weekends so you can spend time doing something other than yard work! Other recent updates include new roof, new windows, new A/C, new flooring throughout, newer furnace & more! With fresh finishes inside & out, this home really shines. Conveniently located near Fitzsimmons/Anschutz Medical Campus, VA and Children's Hospital, Stapleton, Stanley Marketplace, Morehead Rec Center, public transit & more!

Please visit our website www.MIERentals.com to complete the application.

All occupants over the age of 18 must complete an online application and be listed on the lease as a responsible party. There is a $25 Non-Refundable Application fee for each applicant.

Application Requirements

Verifiable income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount
A minimum credit score of 600
No prior evictions

We must be able to verify employment. Please be sure to upload a copy of the last 30 days of pay stubs.

A copy of a government-issued photo ID is also required.

Each applicant should have rental references. Phone numbers and addresses must be verifiable. If we can't verify the information provided, we cannot process the application.

A final decision will be made based on all collected information.

18 Month Lease required
Resident responsible for all utilities (water, gas, electric, trash, etc)

Up to 3 pets allowed
$200 Non-Refundable pet fee per pet
Additional $25 Monthly pet rent for all pets

Please visit our website www.MIERentals.com to complete the application and view our available properties.

(RLNE5126490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1769 Hanover St have any available units?
1769 Hanover St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1769 Hanover St have?
Some of 1769 Hanover St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1769 Hanover St currently offering any rent specials?
1769 Hanover St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1769 Hanover St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1769 Hanover St is pet friendly.
Does 1769 Hanover St offer parking?
Yes, 1769 Hanover St offers parking.
Does 1769 Hanover St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1769 Hanover St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1769 Hanover St have a pool?
No, 1769 Hanover St does not have a pool.
Does 1769 Hanover St have accessible units?
No, 1769 Hanover St does not have accessible units.
Does 1769 Hanover St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1769 Hanover St does not have units with dishwashers.
