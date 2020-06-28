1769 Hanover St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Stunning Remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom ranch style - Aurora/Fitzsimmons. - **OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1ST FROM 10:00 AM UNTIL 12:00 PM**



Great neighborhood close to Fitzsimons, VA Hospital, and Stapleton.



3 Bedrooms

1 Bathroom

1 Car Attached Garage

New Interior Paint

New Exterior Paint

New Kitchen Cabinets

New Kitchen Quartz Countertops

New Backsplash

New Stainless Steel Appliances

New Double Pane Windows

New Roof

New Blinds

New Laminate Flooring

New Ceiling Fan

New Light Fixtures

New furnace

New AC

New Garage Door & Motor

Remodeled Bathroom

Large backyard



Rent $1800

Deposit $1800



WOW - this stunning remodel in a prime Aurora location is move-in ready. This desirable ranch style home has a great layout & lots of natural light. The new kitchen has desirable white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, & high-end appliances! The bathroom also features all-new finishes with subway tile shower surround, new tile flooring, new vanity with quartz countertop, & all new fixtures. The attached garage leads into a nice laundry room/mudroom space. A covered patio is good for outdoor cooking and dining. The xeriscaped front and back yards free up your weekends so you can spend time doing something other than yard work! Other recent updates include new roof, new windows, new A/C, new flooring throughout, newer furnace & more! With fresh finishes inside & out, this home really shines. Conveniently located near Fitzsimmons/Anschutz Medical Campus, VA and Children's Hospital, Stapleton, Stanley Marketplace, Morehead Rec Center, public transit & more!



Please visit our website www.MIERentals.com to complete the application.



All occupants over the age of 18 must complete an online application and be listed on the lease as a responsible party. There is a $25 Non-Refundable Application fee for each applicant.



Application Requirements



Verifiable income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount

A minimum credit score of 600

No prior evictions



We must be able to verify employment. Please be sure to upload a copy of the last 30 days of pay stubs.



A copy of a government-issued photo ID is also required.



Each applicant should have rental references. Phone numbers and addresses must be verifiable. If we can't verify the information provided, we cannot process the application.



A final decision will be made based on all collected information.



18 Month Lease required

Resident responsible for all utilities (water, gas, electric, trash, etc)



Up to 3 pets allowed

$200 Non-Refundable pet fee per pet

Additional $25 Monthly pet rent for all pets



