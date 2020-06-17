All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 4 2020 at 5:31 AM

1767 S. Pitkin Cir.

1767 South Pitkin Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1767 South Pitkin Circle, Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This wonderful bright & sunny garden home located in Aurora is spacious, with two master bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, F/P, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings and a private fenced yard with patio. This townhome also has new flooring, and paint and even a detached 2 car garage.!

In a great location near Pickens Tech, Community College of Aurora, and easy access to Aurora Town Center shopping!

Small dog or cat ok with approval and additional pet deposit.

Give us a call today to set a showing!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1767 S. Pitkin Cir. have any available units?
1767 S. Pitkin Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1767 S. Pitkin Cir. have?
Some of 1767 S. Pitkin Cir.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1767 S. Pitkin Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
1767 S. Pitkin Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1767 S. Pitkin Cir. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1767 S. Pitkin Cir. is pet friendly.
Does 1767 S. Pitkin Cir. offer parking?
Yes, 1767 S. Pitkin Cir. offers parking.
Does 1767 S. Pitkin Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1767 S. Pitkin Cir. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1767 S. Pitkin Cir. have a pool?
No, 1767 S. Pitkin Cir. does not have a pool.
Does 1767 S. Pitkin Cir. have accessible units?
No, 1767 S. Pitkin Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 1767 S. Pitkin Cir. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1767 S. Pitkin Cir. has units with dishwashers.
