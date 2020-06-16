17631 E Brown Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great Aurora location in the Hutchinson Heights neighborhood. 4 bedrooms (4th Bedrooms ss nonconforming) with 2 bathrooms, Nice tri-Level, granite counter-tops, newly done hardwood floors. Open floor plan, concrete in the entire back patio, attached 2 car garage. Easy Commute to DIA and DTC. Located just moments away from Eldorado Park and Pagosa Park. Lots of hiking and biking trails just steps away. Located in a prime location to get anywhere you desire with various food options right around the corner.