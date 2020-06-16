All apartments in Aurora
17631 E Brown Cir
17631 E Brown Cir

17631 East Brown Circle · No Longer Available
Location

17631 East Brown Circle, Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great Aurora location in the Hutchinson Heights neighborhood. 4 bedrooms (4th Bedrooms ss nonconforming) with 2 bathrooms, Nice tri-Level, granite counter-tops, newly done hardwood floors. Open floor plan, concrete in the entire back patio, attached 2 car garage. Easy Commute to DIA and DTC. Located just moments away from Eldorado Park and Pagosa Park. Lots of hiking and biking trails just steps away. Located in a prime location to get anywhere you desire with various food options right around the corner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17631 E Brown Cir have any available units?
17631 E Brown Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 17631 E Brown Cir have?
Some of 17631 E Brown Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17631 E Brown Cir currently offering any rent specials?
17631 E Brown Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17631 E Brown Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 17631 E Brown Cir is pet friendly.
Does 17631 E Brown Cir offer parking?
Yes, 17631 E Brown Cir offers parking.
Does 17631 E Brown Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17631 E Brown Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17631 E Brown Cir have a pool?
No, 17631 E Brown Cir does not have a pool.
Does 17631 E Brown Cir have accessible units?
No, 17631 E Brown Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 17631 E Brown Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17631 E Brown Cir has units with dishwashers.

