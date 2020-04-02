All apartments in Aurora
1762 South Pitkin Circle

1762 South Pitkin Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1762 South Pitkin Circle, Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
tennis court
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1101662.

Come take a look inside; great 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with 738 square feet of living space!

Relax in front of the fireplace. Kitchen includes fridge, stove, dishwasher, and pantry for extra storage. Additional features include air conditioning, walk-in closet, and washer/dryer in unit. This condo has 1 reserved parking spot.

Wonderful patio area great for enjoying the weather with a beautiful view of the inside courtyard and community pool. Access to the community pool and tennis courts. Within walking distance to Powerline Trail. Within minutes of Horseshoe Park, Highland Hollow Park, Aurora Highlands Shopping Center, and many dining options! Easy access to Buckley, Tower Road, I-225, and E-470. Within minutes of Buckley Air Force Base.

Nearby schools include Iowa Elementary School, Mrachek Middle School, and Rangeview High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1762 South Pitkin Circle have any available units?
1762 South Pitkin Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1762 South Pitkin Circle have?
Some of 1762 South Pitkin Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1762 South Pitkin Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1762 South Pitkin Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1762 South Pitkin Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1762 South Pitkin Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1762 South Pitkin Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1762 South Pitkin Circle offers parking.
Does 1762 South Pitkin Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1762 South Pitkin Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1762 South Pitkin Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1762 South Pitkin Circle has a pool.
Does 1762 South Pitkin Circle have accessible units?
No, 1762 South Pitkin Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1762 South Pitkin Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1762 South Pitkin Circle has units with dishwashers.
