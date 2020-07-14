17602 East Bethany Plaza

Amenities

Available Now. Copy and paste link in your browser to book a showing: https://showmojo.com/kimberlyking/gallery Feels like home!! Comfortable 3 bed, 2 bath, 1-car garage in the Aurora Knolls-Hutchinson Heights neighborhood. Home sits on end of cul-de-sac. Granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom suite. Very close to Eldorado Park. HUGE fenced yard w/covered deck and storage shed! Very private back yard. Easy access to shopping, dining and E Hampden Ave. Rent is $1825/mo. Security deposit $1825. A longer term lease is ok. Apps $55/adult. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn, snow. PET POLICY: Pets ok with $300 refundable pet deposit per pet. NO SEC 8.