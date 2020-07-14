All apartments in Aurora
17602 East Bethany Plaza

17602 East Bethany Place · No Longer Available
Location

17602 East Bethany Place, Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Available Now. Copy and paste link in your browser to book a showing: https://showmojo.com/kimberlyking/gallery Feels like home!! Comfortable 3 bed, 2 bath, 1-car garage in the Aurora Knolls-Hutchinson Heights neighborhood. Home sits on end of cul-de-sac. Granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom suite. Very close to Eldorado Park. HUGE fenced yard w/covered deck and storage shed! Very private back yard. Easy access to shopping, dining and E Hampden Ave. Rent is $1825/mo. Security deposit $1825. A longer term lease is ok. Apps $55/adult. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn, snow. PET POLICY: Pets ok with $300 refundable pet deposit per pet. NO SEC 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17602 East Bethany Plaza have any available units?
17602 East Bethany Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 17602 East Bethany Plaza have?
Some of 17602 East Bethany Plaza's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17602 East Bethany Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
17602 East Bethany Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17602 East Bethany Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 17602 East Bethany Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 17602 East Bethany Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 17602 East Bethany Plaza offers parking.
Does 17602 East Bethany Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17602 East Bethany Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17602 East Bethany Plaza have a pool?
No, 17602 East Bethany Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 17602 East Bethany Plaza have accessible units?
No, 17602 East Bethany Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 17602 East Bethany Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 17602 East Bethany Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
