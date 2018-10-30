All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1755 S Pitkin Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1755 S Pitkin Cir
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1755 S Pitkin Cir

1755 South Pitkin Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Aurora Highlands
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1755 South Pitkin Circle, Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
This centralized condo is located right off of Iliff and Buckley, minutes away from I-225! This spacious condo has a lot to offer with an exceptional view!
WATER and HEAT INCLUDED
Two bedrooms and two full bathrooms, this condo includes a wooden fireplace, AC, cable and internet, large windows and a living room ceiling fan. All kitchen appliances included. Assigned parking space and swimming pool included, as well as access to tennis, and basketball court. The property is newly renovated with contemporary warm and homey paint redone in each room, and many more upgrades! Ready to move in!
Please call or text to schedule a viewing!
(303) 929-0837 (Beth) or (303) 929-9397 (Max)
***Serious inquires only. This is a high quality and well maintained property that is dynamically located and luxurious.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1755 S Pitkin Cir have any available units?
1755 S Pitkin Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1755 S Pitkin Cir have?
Some of 1755 S Pitkin Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1755 S Pitkin Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1755 S Pitkin Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1755 S Pitkin Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 1755 S Pitkin Cir is pet friendly.
Does 1755 S Pitkin Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1755 S Pitkin Cir offers parking.
Does 1755 S Pitkin Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1755 S Pitkin Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1755 S Pitkin Cir have a pool?
Yes, 1755 S Pitkin Cir has a pool.
Does 1755 S Pitkin Cir have accessible units?
No, 1755 S Pitkin Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1755 S Pitkin Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1755 S Pitkin Cir has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Fletcher Southlands
22959 E Smoky Hill Rd
Aurora, CO 80015
Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd
Aurora, CO 80014
Village at City Center
14902 East Gill Avenue
Aurora, CO 80012
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct
Aurora, CO 80011
Bristol Village
17201 E Walsh Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Summerfield
3504 S Zeno Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College