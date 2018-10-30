1755 S Pitkin Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly tennis court

This centralized condo is located right off of Iliff and Buckley, minutes away from I-225! This spacious condo has a lot to offer with an exceptional view!

WATER and HEAT INCLUDED

Two bedrooms and two full bathrooms, this condo includes a wooden fireplace, AC, cable and internet, large windows and a living room ceiling fan. All kitchen appliances included. Assigned parking space and swimming pool included, as well as access to tennis, and basketball court. The property is newly renovated with contemporary warm and homey paint redone in each room, and many more upgrades! Ready to move in!

Please call or text to schedule a viewing!

(303) 929-0837 (Beth) or (303) 929-9397 (Max)

***Serious inquires only. This is a high quality and well maintained property that is dynamically located and luxurious.***