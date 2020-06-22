All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1755 Kittredge Ct

1755 N Kittredge Way · No Longer Available
Location

1755 N Kittredge Way, Aurora, CO 80011
Norfolk Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pretty open floor plan that has a spacious living room, which flows into the dining area and kitchen. The kitchen is bright with newer appliances and a separate entrance to the yard and parking area for ease of carrying in groceries and grilling.

The upstairs has two well-sized bedrooms and a remodeled bathroom with a shower and storage.

The above grade basement could be a private third bedroom or a great rec room.

This house has all new paint, flooring, appliances and a big yard! It is close to parks, I-70, I-225, and Children's Hospital making it a great place to call home!

Major Features Include:

* Large Yard
* Nice Windows
* Brand New Carpet and Flooring
* New Appliances
* Lots of Parking
* Great Location
* Spacious Basement

$1,500/month, $1,700 for security deposit. $50 Fee per applicant and $25 Lease Prep Fee. Tenant takes care of lawn and yard maintenance, pays a $24.95/month 24/7 emergency maintenance and energy efficiency fee, and for all other utilities. Dog friendly: $170 Pet approval fee, $25/Month per dog for pent rent, $250 added to deposit. No smoking tobacco or marijuana and absolutely no marijuana growing on the premises. Dogs okay subject to approval.

Apply at www.PMICedarboldt.com or call Lesley at 720-626-8371 to inquire further or schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1755 Kittredge Ct have any available units?
1755 Kittredge Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1755 Kittredge Ct have?
Some of 1755 Kittredge Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1755 Kittredge Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1755 Kittredge Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1755 Kittredge Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1755 Kittredge Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1755 Kittredge Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1755 Kittredge Ct does offer parking.
Does 1755 Kittredge Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1755 Kittredge Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1755 Kittredge Ct have a pool?
No, 1755 Kittredge Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1755 Kittredge Ct have accessible units?
No, 1755 Kittredge Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1755 Kittredge Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1755 Kittredge Ct has units with dishwashers.
