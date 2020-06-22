1755 Kittredge Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Pretty open floor plan that has a spacious living room, which flows into the dining area and kitchen. The kitchen is bright with newer appliances and a separate entrance to the yard and parking area for ease of carrying in groceries and grilling.



The upstairs has two well-sized bedrooms and a remodeled bathroom with a shower and storage.



The above grade basement could be a private third bedroom or a great rec room.



This house has all new paint, flooring, appliances and a big yard! It is close to parks, I-70, I-225, and Children's Hospital making it a great place to call home!



Major Features Include:



* Large Yard

* Nice Windows

* Brand New Carpet and Flooring

* New Appliances

* Lots of Parking

* Great Location

* Spacious Basement



$1,500/month, $1,700 for security deposit. $50 Fee per applicant and $25 Lease Prep Fee. Tenant takes care of lawn and yard maintenance, pays a $24.95/month 24/7 emergency maintenance and energy efficiency fee, and for all other utilities. Dog friendly: $170 Pet approval fee, $25/Month per dog for pent rent, $250 added to deposit. No smoking tobacco or marijuana and absolutely no marijuana growing on the premises. Dogs okay subject to approval.



Apply at www.PMICedarboldt.com or call Lesley at 720-626-8371 to inquire further or schedule a showing.