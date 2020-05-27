Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pet friendly

****Available Now 2 bed 2 bath in Aurora **** - 17326 E Rice Cir Unit E

Aurora (Arapahoe County) CO 80015

(Discovery at Quincy Lake)



Amenities:

-1 Assigned parking spot

-Water, trash and sewer are included, tenant pays gas/electric/cable

-Walkout basement

-Deck off kitchen

-Fireplace

-Large closets

-Eat-in kitchen

-Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven, Refrigerator included

-Cherry Creek School District

-Will consider 1 small/medium dog with $350 Pet Deposit + $25 monthly pet rent. NO CATS

-12 Month lease

Near Quincy Reservoir and Cherry Creek State Park.



No Sec 8



Cherry Creek School District:

Elementary: Meadow Point

Middle: Falcon Creek

High: Grandview



Please call/text Christine with American Property Solutions at 720.469.9116 to set up a showing or email christinechilders1958@yahoo.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5361714)