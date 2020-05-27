Amenities
****Available Now 2 bed 2 bath in Aurora **** - 17326 E Rice Cir Unit E
Aurora (Arapahoe County) CO 80015
(Discovery at Quincy Lake)
Amenities:
-1 Assigned parking spot
-Water, trash and sewer are included, tenant pays gas/electric/cable
-Walkout basement
-Deck off kitchen
-Fireplace
-Large closets
-Eat-in kitchen
-Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven, Refrigerator included
-Cherry Creek School District
-Will consider 1 small/medium dog with $350 Pet Deposit + $25 monthly pet rent. NO CATS
-12 Month lease
Near Quincy Reservoir and Cherry Creek State Park.
No Sec 8
Cherry Creek School District:
Elementary: Meadow Point
Middle: Falcon Creek
High: Grandview
Please call/text Christine with American Property Solutions at 720.469.9116 to set up a showing or email christinechilders1958@yahoo.com
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5361714)