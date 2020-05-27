All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 17326 E Rice Cir Unit E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
17326 E Rice Cir Unit E
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

17326 E Rice Cir Unit E

17326 East Rice Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17326 East Rice Circle, Aurora, CO 80015
Prides Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
****Available Now 2 bed 2 bath in Aurora **** - 17326 E Rice Cir Unit E
Aurora (Arapahoe County) CO 80015
(Discovery at Quincy Lake)

Amenities:
-1 Assigned parking spot
-Water, trash and sewer are included, tenant pays gas/electric/cable
-Walkout basement
-Deck off kitchen
-Fireplace
-Large closets
-Eat-in kitchen
-Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven, Refrigerator included
-Cherry Creek School District
-Will consider 1 small/medium dog with $350 Pet Deposit + $25 monthly pet rent. NO CATS
-12 Month lease
Near Quincy Reservoir and Cherry Creek State Park.

No Sec 8

Cherry Creek School District:
Elementary: Meadow Point
Middle: Falcon Creek
High: Grandview

Please call/text Christine with American Property Solutions at 720.469.9116 to set up a showing or email christinechilders1958@yahoo.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5361714)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17326 E Rice Cir Unit E have any available units?
17326 E Rice Cir Unit E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 17326 E Rice Cir Unit E have?
Some of 17326 E Rice Cir Unit E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17326 E Rice Cir Unit E currently offering any rent specials?
17326 E Rice Cir Unit E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17326 E Rice Cir Unit E pet-friendly?
Yes, 17326 E Rice Cir Unit E is pet friendly.
Does 17326 E Rice Cir Unit E offer parking?
Yes, 17326 E Rice Cir Unit E offers parking.
Does 17326 E Rice Cir Unit E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17326 E Rice Cir Unit E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17326 E Rice Cir Unit E have a pool?
No, 17326 E Rice Cir Unit E does not have a pool.
Does 17326 E Rice Cir Unit E have accessible units?
No, 17326 E Rice Cir Unit E does not have accessible units.
Does 17326 E Rice Cir Unit E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17326 E Rice Cir Unit E has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Park at Canyon Ridge
9757 E Colorado Ave
Aurora, CO 80247
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street
Aurora, CO 80014
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80012
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir
Aurora, CO 80013
Summerfield
3504 S Zeno Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir
Aurora, CO 80011
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St
Aurora, CO 80012
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College