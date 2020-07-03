All apartments in Aurora
Last updated September 7 2019

17050 E Ford Dr Apt 212

17050 East Ford Drive
Location

17050 East Ford Drive, Aurora, CO 80017
Tollgate Overlook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/adbdf9a0ab ---- Call or Text 720-669-7070 for a showing Spacious two story unit with loft bedroom, 1 bath, located in the Windcreek Condominiums. Unit features Air Conditioning, Wood Burning Fireplace, Washer Dryer, vaulted ceilings and 2 decks with great views. Water, trash and sewer are included in rent. Tenant responsible for gas/electricity and any extras. Dog friendly, No cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website. A/C Dryer Off Street Parking Washer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

