All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1689 South Buckley Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1689 South Buckley Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1689 South Buckley Way

1689 South Buckley Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Aurora Highlands
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1689 South Buckley Way, Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Best lot in the VillaQ Hurry into this 3 Bed/2 Bath Home in South Aurora.~ 2 Car Garage ~ Corner Lot with the Best Private Patio and Deck Like no Other Home in The Neighborhood. ~ Open & Bright ~Double Pane Windows, New Roof, New Exterior & Interior Paint and New Water Heater and stove. ~ Easy Access to Shopping, Aurora Mall, I-225 and The Illif Light Rail Line. Good deal in a great negihborhood.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/properties/1f25e836-538e-4b68-98f3-d032380e463e?property_unit_id=d3001379-574d-4332-81ce-8da1704d7c69

(RLNE4636820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1689 South Buckley Way have any available units?
1689 South Buckley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1689 South Buckley Way have?
Some of 1689 South Buckley Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1689 South Buckley Way currently offering any rent specials?
1689 South Buckley Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1689 South Buckley Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1689 South Buckley Way is pet friendly.
Does 1689 South Buckley Way offer parking?
Yes, 1689 South Buckley Way does offer parking.
Does 1689 South Buckley Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1689 South Buckley Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1689 South Buckley Way have a pool?
No, 1689 South Buckley Way does not have a pool.
Does 1689 South Buckley Way have accessible units?
No, 1689 South Buckley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1689 South Buckley Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1689 South Buckley Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailpoint on Highline
10756 E Virginia Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
The Sanctuary at Tallyn’s Reach
23680 E Easter Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street
Aurora, CO 80015
Oak Ridge
704 S Chambers Rd
Aurora, CO 80017
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St
Aurora, CO 80012
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College