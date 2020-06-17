1689 South Buckley Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Best lot in the VillaQ Hurry into this 3 Bed/2 Bath Home in South Aurora.~ 2 Car Garage ~ Corner Lot with the Best Private Patio and Deck Like no Other Home in The Neighborhood. ~ Open & Bright ~Double Pane Windows, New Roof, New Exterior & Interior Paint and New Water Heater and stove. ~ Easy Access to Shopping, Aurora Mall, I-225 and The Illif Light Rail Line. Good deal in a great negihborhood.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/properties/1f25e836-538e-4b68-98f3-d032380e463e?property_unit_id=d3001379-574d-4332-81ce-8da1704d7c69



(RLNE4636820)