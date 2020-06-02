16887 E Linvale Place

Amenities
Large 4 bed 2 bath with a huge backyard. Pics coming soon! - 4 bed, 2 bath home in the Meadowood neighborhood. 4 levels with 2 living areas, plenty of space for everyone. Large kitchen. Huge backyard. 2 car attached garage. Close to parks with Meadowood park down the block, Olympic park close by and Wheel park a short bike ride away. Cherry Creek Reservoir only a few miles away. Groceries and restaurants are both convenient. Easy access to 225.
Applications are available online for your convenience!
Rental Terms
Rent: $2095
Deposit: $2095
Utilities: tenant pays all utilities
Pet Deposit: $250 per pet (non-refundable)
Pet Rent: $25/pet/month
Please email or text to schedule your tour today!
dave.wells@realatlas.com
720-295-1661
(RLNE4756121)