Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:24 AM

16887 E Linvale Place

16887 East Linvale Place · No Longer Available
Location

16887 East Linvale Place, Aurora, CO 80013
Meadow Wood

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large 4 bed 2 bath with a huge backyard. Pics coming soon! - 4 bed, 2 bath home in the Meadowood neighborhood. 4 levels with 2 living areas, plenty of space for everyone. Large kitchen. Huge backyard. 2 car attached garage. Close to parks with Meadowood park down the block, Olympic park close by and Wheel park a short bike ride away. Cherry Creek Reservoir only a few miles away. Groceries and restaurants are both convenient. Easy access to 225.

Applications are available online for your convenience!

Rental Terms
Rent: $2095
Deposit: $2095
Utilities: tenant pays all utilities
Pet Deposit: $250 per pet (non-refundable)
Pet Rent: $25/pet/month

Please email or text to schedule your tour today!

dave.wells@realatlas.com
720-295-1661

(RLNE4756121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16887 E Linvale Place have any available units?
16887 E Linvale Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 16887 E Linvale Place currently offering any rent specials?
16887 E Linvale Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16887 E Linvale Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 16887 E Linvale Place is pet friendly.
Does 16887 E Linvale Place offer parking?
Yes, 16887 E Linvale Place offers parking.
Does 16887 E Linvale Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16887 E Linvale Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16887 E Linvale Place have a pool?
No, 16887 E Linvale Place does not have a pool.
Does 16887 E Linvale Place have accessible units?
No, 16887 E Linvale Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16887 E Linvale Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 16887 E Linvale Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16887 E Linvale Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 16887 E Linvale Place does not have units with air conditioning.
