16887 E Linvale Place

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large 4 bed 2 bath with a huge backyard. Pics coming soon! - 4 bed, 2 bath home in the Meadowood neighborhood. 4 levels with 2 living areas, plenty of space for everyone. Large kitchen. Huge backyard. 2 car attached garage. Close to parks with Meadowood park down the block, Olympic park close by and Wheel park a short bike ride away. Cherry Creek Reservoir only a few miles away. Groceries and restaurants are both convenient. Easy access to 225.



Rental Terms

Rent: $2095

Deposit: $2095

Utilities: tenant pays all utilities

Pet Deposit: $250 per pet (non-refundable)

Pet Rent: $25/pet/month



dave.wells@realatlas.com

720-295-1661



