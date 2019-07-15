All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 16861 E Mansfield Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
16861 E Mansfield Cir
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:30 AM

16861 E Mansfield Cir

16861 East Mansfield Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16861 East Mansfield Circle, Aurora, CO 80013
Mission Viejo

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cherry Creek 5 School District

This home is "nicely finished" with hard wood finish flooring on main level, and freshly painted within a year ago. Kitchen has brand new cabinets about a year or so old, beautiful! This house is CLEAN!

Main floor features 2 bedrooms and full bathroom, basement is finished with third bedroom and full bathroom. Walkout patio door from kitchen to fenced in backyard. Detached 2 car garage. Unit has evaporated house mounted cooler.

No Section 8 or Housing Vouchers
No MMJ, No Red Card
No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16861 E Mansfield Cir have any available units?
16861 E Mansfield Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 16861 E Mansfield Cir have?
Some of 16861 E Mansfield Cir's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16861 E Mansfield Cir currently offering any rent specials?
16861 E Mansfield Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16861 E Mansfield Cir pet-friendly?
No, 16861 E Mansfield Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 16861 E Mansfield Cir offer parking?
Yes, 16861 E Mansfield Cir offers parking.
Does 16861 E Mansfield Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16861 E Mansfield Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16861 E Mansfield Cir have a pool?
No, 16861 E Mansfield Cir does not have a pool.
Does 16861 E Mansfield Cir have accessible units?
No, 16861 E Mansfield Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 16861 E Mansfield Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16861 E Mansfield Cir has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
Sonoma Resort
22159 E Ontario Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St
Aurora, CO 80014
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl
Aurora, CO 80012
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave
Aurora, CO 80016
Bristol Village
17201 E Walsh Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Glen at the Park
490 S Joplin St
Aurora, CO 80017
Retreat at Fitzsimons
13700 East 5th Circle
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College