16793 East Virginia Avenue

This gorgeous NEWLY built 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Aurora will welcome you with 2,700 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, an island, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, a cozy fireplace, washer and dryer hookups, an unfinished basement, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the porch or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Tollgate Park. Also nearby are Woodys Wings, Foot Locker, Sears, Target, Ross, Town Center at Aurora, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-255.



Nearby schools include Edna and John W. Mosley P-8 School and William Smith High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



