Last updated July 3 2020 at 12:41 AM

16793 East Virginia Avenue

16793 E Virginia Ave ·
Location

16793 E Virginia Ave, Aurora, CO 80017
Centretech

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,895

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This gorgeous NEWLY built 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Aurora will welcome you with 2,700 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, an island, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, a cozy fireplace, washer and dryer hookups, an unfinished basement, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the porch or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Tollgate Park. Also nearby are Woodys Wings, Foot Locker, Sears, Target, Ross, Town Center at Aurora, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-255.

Nearby schools include Edna and John W. Mosley P-8 School and William Smith High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16793 East Virginia Avenue have any available units?
16793 East Virginia Avenue has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 16793 East Virginia Avenue have?
Some of 16793 East Virginia Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16793 East Virginia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16793 East Virginia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16793 East Virginia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16793 East Virginia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 16793 East Virginia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16793 East Virginia Avenue offers parking.
Does 16793 East Virginia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16793 East Virginia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16793 East Virginia Avenue have a pool?
No, 16793 East Virginia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16793 East Virginia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16793 East Virginia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16793 East Virginia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 16793 East Virginia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
