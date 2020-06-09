All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 16542 E Asbury Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
16542 E Asbury Place
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:52 AM

16542 E Asbury Place

16542 East Asbury Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16542 East Asbury Place, Aurora, CO 80013
Horseshoe Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
16542 E Asbury Place Available 12/01/19 Spectacular Location! - NO PETS*NO SECTION 8*Remodel on a cul de sac, backing to Horseshoe Park Tranquil, quiet & private! Direct access from the back yard to the Cherry Creek Trail for walks or bike rides on paved paths connecting easily to Highline Canal, Powerline Trail, Cherry Creek Spillway trail systems*Enjoy beautiful sunsets, creek views, wildlife viewing from the kitchen, dining room, and new 10 x 20 upper back deck*Spread out for summer on soft grass under large trees or the tiki hut on the lower level of the back yard*The home has been repainted and new carpet throughout*Both baths have new tile, vanities, and lighting*Open entertaining areas*Bi-level floor plan: Two bedrooms, a bathroom and living room on each level*New paint, carpet, fixtures, double pane windows, newer roof*Internal access garage and large laundry room with utility sink/bench*Quick drive to the brand new rec center, light rail, DIA, Buckley AFB, DTC*Deposit is one months' rent*NO PETS*washer/dryer provided upon request*Lawn maintenance included*NO SECTION 8*set showings via text only.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5266529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16542 E Asbury Place have any available units?
16542 E Asbury Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 16542 E Asbury Place have?
Some of 16542 E Asbury Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16542 E Asbury Place currently offering any rent specials?
16542 E Asbury Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16542 E Asbury Place pet-friendly?
No, 16542 E Asbury Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 16542 E Asbury Place offer parking?
Yes, 16542 E Asbury Place offers parking.
Does 16542 E Asbury Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16542 E Asbury Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16542 E Asbury Place have a pool?
No, 16542 E Asbury Place does not have a pool.
Does 16542 E Asbury Place have accessible units?
No, 16542 E Asbury Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16542 E Asbury Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 16542 E Asbury Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle
Aurora, CO 80016
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St
Aurora, CO 80045
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9757 E Colorado Ave
Aurora, CO 80247
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct
Aurora, CO 80011
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl
Aurora, CO 80012
Aspen Ridge
18851 E Baltic Pl
Aurora, CO 80013
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St
Aurora, CO 80012
Glen at the Park
490 S Joplin St
Aurora, CO 80017

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College