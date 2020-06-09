Amenities

16542 E Asbury Place Available 12/01/19 Spectacular Location! - NO PETS*NO SECTION 8*Remodel on a cul de sac, backing to Horseshoe Park Tranquil, quiet & private! Direct access from the back yard to the Cherry Creek Trail for walks or bike rides on paved paths connecting easily to Highline Canal, Powerline Trail, Cherry Creek Spillway trail systems*Enjoy beautiful sunsets, creek views, wildlife viewing from the kitchen, dining room, and new 10 x 20 upper back deck*Spread out for summer on soft grass under large trees or the tiki hut on the lower level of the back yard*The home has been repainted and new carpet throughout*Both baths have new tile, vanities, and lighting*Open entertaining areas*Bi-level floor plan: Two bedrooms, a bathroom and living room on each level*New paint, carpet, fixtures, double pane windows, newer roof*Internal access garage and large laundry room with utility sink/bench*Quick drive to the brand new rec center, light rail, DIA, Buckley AFB, DTC*Deposit is one months' rent*NO PETS*washer/dryer provided upon request*Lawn maintenance included*NO SECTION 8*set showings via text only.



