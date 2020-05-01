All apartments in Aurora
16355 East Brown Drive
16355 East Brown Drive

16355 East Brown Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16355 East Brown Drive, Aurora, CO 80013
Meadow Wood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

This wonderful 4 bedroom home has 2 bathrooms, and a finished basement. There is a 2 car garage, a full living room, dining room, media room, great room, a newly remodeled bathroom, new paint, new carpet, a wet bar, and a master bedroom with a large walk-in closet and a gas fireplace. There is a laundry room with washer and dryer hookups, as well as a swamp cooler, ceiling fans, and a great kitchen that is complete with a spacious pantry, granite counters, and appliances that include a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and a garbage disposal.Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, fenced yard, or garden.

Up to 2 dogs allowed with pet rent of $25 each, with owner approval and pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.
Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

