16289 E Wagontrail Dr
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:36 AM

16289 E Wagontrail Dr

16289 East Wagontrail Drive · No Longer Available
16289 East Wagontrail Drive, Aurora, CO 80015
Pheasant Run

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
COMING SOON!!! NEW PICTURES COMING SOON!!!
This 3 bedroom 3 bathroom ranch style home exudes charm with a stunning english garden filled with greenery and roses in the summer. The house has been refreshed with new paint, new doors, new light fixtures and new carpet and is ready for new owners! Enjoy a kitchen that opens to the back patio, spacious living room and three main level bedrooms. The basement is finished with a huge great room, laundry room and a bathroom! The spacious yard is stunning with gardens throughout, sitting areas, specialty roses and perennial plants and an immense grassy yard. Enjoy cul-de-sac living at its finest!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

