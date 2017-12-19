16289 E Wagontrail Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

COMING SOON!!! NEW PICTURES COMING SOON!!!

This 3 bedroom 3 bathroom ranch style home exudes charm with a stunning english garden filled with greenery and roses in the summer. The house has been refreshed with new paint, new doors, new light fixtures and new carpet and is ready for new owners! Enjoy a kitchen that opens to the back patio, spacious living room and three main level bedrooms. The basement is finished with a huge great room, laundry room and a bathroom! The spacious yard is stunning with gardens throughout, sitting areas, specialty roses and perennial plants and an immense grassy yard. Enjoy cul-de-sac living at its finest!