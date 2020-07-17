Amenities

16206 E. Alaska Place #E Available 07/28/20 VIDEO TOUR IN AD! LOW $25 APP FEE!!! BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED, TWO STORY TOWNHOME, VAULTED CEILINGS, REMODELED KITCHEN! - 12 Month Lease (through 7/31/21)

Tenants pay separately metered gas and electric. Owner pays water/sewer/trash.

Up to 2 pets allowed under 30 lbs or 1 pet allowed for dogs over 30 lbs.

$300 refundable pet deposit per pet and $35/month pet rent.

No smoking.

Gas Forced Air Heat and Central A/C.

Available immediately for showings and move in 7/28/20. Property can be held with negotiation.



Immaculate townhome! 2 bed, 1 bath two-story built in 1983 with 980 square feet. This unit is immaculate and is updated throughout. The kitchen has good counter space, bar seating, and a window over the sink looking out over the front of the property. Updates include an under-mount sink, solid surface counters, black appliances and white cabinets with new hardware. Separate dining and living room spaces. Nice wood-burning fireplace anchors living room. Private fenced rear deck with Trex decking. Upstairs features vaulted ceilings and large closets in both bedrooms. Full-size high-efficiency washer/dryer accessible from the hall. Jack and jill style bath separates the two bedrooms with a private sink in the master bed. Bath also features updated solid surface counters. Upgraded carpet throughout the unit. New paint. Great location with easy access to Buckley AFB, Aurora Mall and light rail, Anshutz/Childrens/Va Hospital and E-470.



Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Offered by MOD Properties.



(RLNE5886876)