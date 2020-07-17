All apartments in Aurora
16206 E. Alaska Place #E

16206 East Alaska Place · (303) 683-1774
Location

16206 East Alaska Place, Aurora, CO 80017
Centretech

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16206 E. Alaska Place #E · Avail. Jul 28

$1,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
tennis court
16206 E. Alaska Place #E Available 07/28/20 VIDEO TOUR IN AD! LOW $25 APP FEE!!! BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED, TWO STORY TOWNHOME, VAULTED CEILINGS, REMODELED KITCHEN! - 12 Month Lease (through 7/31/21)
Tenants pay separately metered gas and electric. Owner pays water/sewer/trash.
Up to 2 pets allowed under 30 lbs or 1 pet allowed for dogs over 30 lbs.
$300 refundable pet deposit per pet and $35/month pet rent.
No smoking.
Gas Forced Air Heat and Central A/C.
Available immediately for showings and move in 7/28/20. Property can be held with negotiation.

Immaculate townhome! 2 bed, 1 bath two-story built in 1983 with 980 square feet. This unit is immaculate and is updated throughout. The kitchen has good counter space, bar seating, and a window over the sink looking out over the front of the property. Updates include an under-mount sink, solid surface counters, black appliances and white cabinets with new hardware. Separate dining and living room spaces. Nice wood-burning fireplace anchors living room. Private fenced rear deck with Trex decking. Upstairs features vaulted ceilings and large closets in both bedrooms. Full-size high-efficiency washer/dryer accessible from the hall. Jack and jill style bath separates the two bedrooms with a private sink in the master bed. Bath also features updated solid surface counters. Upgraded carpet throughout the unit. New paint. Great location with easy access to Buckley AFB, Aurora Mall and light rail, Anshutz/Childrens/Va Hospital and E-470.

Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Offered by MOD Properties.

(RLNE5886876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

