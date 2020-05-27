1615 Joliet St

Amenities

hardwood floors parking playground courtyard some paid utils accessible

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 accessible courtyard parking playground

2 bedroom Apartment Home Across from Spencer Garrett Park - 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 2nd floor apartment, wood flooring throughout, spacious berooms and living space. Beautiful courtyard, ample parking, across the street from Spencer Garrett Park.

Stove and refrigerator will be installed once we have a tenant for this property.



Rent:$1100

Security deposit:$1100.00

Application fee: $45.00



PLEASE NOTE:

No pets,

No felonies with in 5 years,

We accept Section 8



Please text 720-610-7118 to schedule a showing



More details & Apply online: http://hmtfmanagement.com/vacancy/

https://www.hometreasurefinders.com/management/vacancies/

(RLNE2621273)