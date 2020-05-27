All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1615 Joliet St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1615 Joliet St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1615 Joliet St

1615 Joliet Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1615 Joliet Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
playground
courtyard
some paid utils
accessible
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
courtyard
parking
playground
2 bedroom Apartment Home Across from Spencer Garrett Park - 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 2nd floor apartment, wood flooring throughout, spacious berooms and living space. Beautiful courtyard, ample parking, across the street from Spencer Garrett Park.
Stove and refrigerator will be installed once we have a tenant for this property.

Rent:$1100
Security deposit:$1100.00
Application fee: $45.00

PLEASE NOTE:
No pets,
No felonies with in 5 years,
We accept Section 8

Please text 720-610-7118 to schedule a showing

More details & Apply online: http://hmtfmanagement.com/vacancy/
This listing is Provided by Janel Anderson-Realtor(tm) of Home Treasure Finders, Inc.
https://www.hometreasurefinders.com/management/vacancies/
The Fair Housing Act prohibits property owners, financial institutions and landlords from discriminating against prospective tenants or buyers on the basis of race, religion, national origin, sex, family status or disability.

(RLNE2621273)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 Joliet St have any available units?
1615 Joliet St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1615 Joliet St have?
Some of 1615 Joliet St's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1615 Joliet St currently offering any rent specials?
1615 Joliet St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 Joliet St pet-friendly?
No, 1615 Joliet St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1615 Joliet St offer parking?
Yes, 1615 Joliet St does offer parking.
Does 1615 Joliet St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1615 Joliet St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 Joliet St have a pool?
No, 1615 Joliet St does not have a pool.
Does 1615 Joliet St have accessible units?
Yes, 1615 Joliet St has accessible units.
Does 1615 Joliet St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1615 Joliet St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St
Aurora, CO 80045
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St
Aurora, CO 80014
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street
Aurora, CO 80015
Aspen Ridge
18851 E Baltic Pl
Aurora, CO 80013
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir
Aurora, CO 80011
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College