All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1609 Jebel St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1609 Jebel St
Last updated March 19 2020 at 8:18 PM

1609 Jebel St

1609 Jebel Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1609 Jebel Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Tower Triangle

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
elevator
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to this tri- Level home with 4 bedroom - 2 Baths, Updated Functional kitchen with plenty of cabinets and easy to maintain counter-tops with Newer appliances makes life easy. All new Paint with carpet just cleaned throughout. Good Sized family room in the lower level. Also a 2 car garage, Big back yard for for a couple of dogs too! You could not ask for better location, parks, shopping, transportation (E-470,I 70) Move in ready! Set up a showing Now! before it's Gone! Offered by Renters Warehouse. Rent: $1,995. Security Deposit: $1995. Application fee: $55 per adult occupant. $150 lease admin fee. $7/month processing & reporting fee. BOOK NOW! GO HERE! https://showmojo.com/l/13a8d730fa

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 Jebel St have any available units?
1609 Jebel St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1609 Jebel St have?
Some of 1609 Jebel St's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1609 Jebel St currently offering any rent specials?
1609 Jebel St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 Jebel St pet-friendly?
No, 1609 Jebel St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1609 Jebel St offer parking?
Yes, 1609 Jebel St does offer parking.
Does 1609 Jebel St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1609 Jebel St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 Jebel St have a pool?
Yes, 1609 Jebel St has a pool.
Does 1609 Jebel St have accessible units?
No, 1609 Jebel St does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 Jebel St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1609 Jebel St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St
Aurora, CO 80016
Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave
Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way
Aurora, CO 80011
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd
Aurora, CO 80014
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street
Aurora, CO 80014
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir
Aurora, CO 80013
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St
Aurora, CO 80012
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College