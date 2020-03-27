1603 Fraser Court

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Cottage Grove will welcome you with 1,246 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes with stainless-steel appiances such as a refrigerator, microwave, stove, and dishwasher. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Altura Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Village in, Childrens Hospital, UCHealth, Town Center at Aurora, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225 and I-70.



Nearby schools include Altura Elementary School, East Middle School, and Hinkley High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



