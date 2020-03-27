All apartments in Aurora
1603 Fraser Court
1603 Fraser Court

1603 Fraser Court · No Longer Available
1603 Fraser Court, Aurora, CO 80011
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Cottage Grove will welcome you with 1,246 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes with stainless-steel appiances such as a refrigerator, microwave, stove, and dishwasher. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Altura Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Village in, Childrens Hospital, UCHealth, Town Center at Aurora, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225 and I-70.

Nearby schools include Altura Elementary School, East Middle School, and Hinkley High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 Fraser Court have any available units?
1603 Fraser Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1603 Fraser Court have?
Some of 1603 Fraser Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1603 Fraser Court currently offering any rent specials?
1603 Fraser Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 Fraser Court pet-friendly?
No, 1603 Fraser Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1603 Fraser Court offer parking?
Yes, 1603 Fraser Court offers parking.
Does 1603 Fraser Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1603 Fraser Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 Fraser Court have a pool?
No, 1603 Fraser Court does not have a pool.
Does 1603 Fraser Court have accessible units?
No, 1603 Fraser Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 Fraser Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1603 Fraser Court has units with dishwashers.
