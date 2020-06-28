All apartments in Aurora
1598 South Ensenada Street

1598 South Ensenada Street · No Longer Available
Location

1598 South Ensenada Street, Aurora, CO 80017
Side Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1598 South Ensenada Street have any available units?
1598 South Ensenada Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 1598 South Ensenada Street currently offering any rent specials?
1598 South Ensenada Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1598 South Ensenada Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1598 South Ensenada Street is pet friendly.
Does 1598 South Ensenada Street offer parking?
No, 1598 South Ensenada Street does not offer parking.
Does 1598 South Ensenada Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1598 South Ensenada Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1598 South Ensenada Street have a pool?
No, 1598 South Ensenada Street does not have a pool.
Does 1598 South Ensenada Street have accessible units?
No, 1598 South Ensenada Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1598 South Ensenada Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1598 South Ensenada Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1598 South Ensenada Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1598 South Ensenada Street does not have units with air conditioning.
