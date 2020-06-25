All apartments in Aurora
15916 East 17th Place

15916 East 17th Place · No Longer Available
Location

15916 East 17th Place, Aurora, CO 80011
Norfolk Glen

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
w/d hookup
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
15916 E 17th Pl This is a Single-Family Home located at 15916 East 17th Place, Aurora CO. 3 bed rooms, 1 bath, washer and dryer hook ups, 2 car garage detached, and approximately 1,104 square feet. The property was built in 1976. 15916 E 17th Pl is in the Norfolk Glen neighborhood in Aurora, CO.

~ Advertised rent is Discounted Rent~ Pets Ok (upon Approval) fees apply

Ask for Jessica: 303-444-RENT (7368)
Located Near: E Colfax Ave and Laredo St

To view a property, you can pick up a key from our office at 90 West 84th Avenue Denver, CO 80260. We ask for a $20.00 refundable key deposit and a valid photo ID to check out a key. Our office hours are 8:30am - 5:30pm, Monday- Friday.

On select homes we utilize self-showings via Rently.com , or via key-pickup from our office. To view a property with a Rently.com lock box, click the link in the advertisement or go to Rently.com, search the property address and follow the instructions. It will require a $0.99 refundable deposit, paid electronically, and will send you a code to enter into the lock box to gain entry to the unit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $35, Available 3/12/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 15916 East 17th Place have any available units?
15916 East 17th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 15916 East 17th Place currently offering any rent specials?
15916 East 17th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15916 East 17th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 15916 East 17th Place is pet friendly.
Does 15916 East 17th Place offer parking?
Yes, 15916 East 17th Place offers parking.
Does 15916 East 17th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15916 East 17th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15916 East 17th Place have a pool?
No, 15916 East 17th Place does not have a pool.
Does 15916 East 17th Place have accessible units?
No, 15916 East 17th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15916 East 17th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 15916 East 17th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15916 East 17th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 15916 East 17th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
