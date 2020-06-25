Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

15916 E 17th Pl This is a Single-Family Home located at 15916 East 17th Place, Aurora CO. 3 bed rooms, 1 bath, washer and dryer hook ups, 2 car garage detached, and approximately 1,104 square feet. The property was built in 1976. 15916 E 17th Pl is in the Norfolk Glen neighborhood in Aurora, CO.



~ Advertised rent is Discounted Rent~ Pets Ok (upon Approval) fees apply



Located Near: E Colfax Ave and Laredo St



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $35, Available 3/12/19

