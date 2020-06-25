15802 E Princeton Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom ranch style home in Mission Viejo in Cherry Creek School District. Completely remodeled in 2011. Includes 2 Car Garage, Finished Basement, Large fenced backyard, Walk to Mission Viejo Park, Close to Elementary School.



Main floor (1120 sq ft) includes living room, kitchen with new cabinets and granite counter top, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.



Finished basement (840 sq ft) includes a large family room, an office separated from family room by French doors, a bedroom with full egress window, full bathroom, plus an unfinished utility/storage area (280 sq ft).



Appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer hookups.



House has new energy efficient windows.



No Smoking



No Pets.