Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:12 AM

15802 E Princeton Pl

15802 East Princeton Place · No Longer Available
Location

15802 East Princeton Place, Aurora, CO 80013
Mission Viejo

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom ranch style home in Mission Viejo in Cherry Creek School District. Completely remodeled in 2011. Includes 2 Car Garage, Finished Basement, Large fenced backyard, Walk to Mission Viejo Park, Close to Elementary School.

Main floor (1120 sq ft) includes living room, kitchen with new cabinets and granite counter top, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Finished basement (840 sq ft) includes a large family room, an office separated from family room by French doors, a bedroom with full egress window, full bathroom, plus an unfinished utility/storage area (280 sq ft).

Appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer hookups.

House has new energy efficient windows.

No Smoking

No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15802 E Princeton Pl have any available units?
15802 E Princeton Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 15802 E Princeton Pl have?
Some of 15802 E Princeton Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15802 E Princeton Pl currently offering any rent specials?
15802 E Princeton Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15802 E Princeton Pl pet-friendly?
No, 15802 E Princeton Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 15802 E Princeton Pl offer parking?
Yes, 15802 E Princeton Pl offers parking.
Does 15802 E Princeton Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15802 E Princeton Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15802 E Princeton Pl have a pool?
No, 15802 E Princeton Pl does not have a pool.
Does 15802 E Princeton Pl have accessible units?
No, 15802 E Princeton Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 15802 E Princeton Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15802 E Princeton Pl has units with dishwashers.
