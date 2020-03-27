All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 15800 E 13th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
15800 E 13th Pl
Last updated July 17 2019 at 4:35 AM

15800 E 13th Pl

15800 East 13th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Laredo Highline
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15800 East 13th Avenue, Aurora, CO 80011
Laredo Highline

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3f8f753070 ---- Two reserved parking spaces (1 covered / 1 uncovered) Central air Forced-air heating Washer and dryer connections Granite countertops Dining room Secure building entry $45 App fee $25 Flat monthly utility fee (water, central air, trash, and sewer) - Tenant billed separately for electric/gas $700 Security deposit One small pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with one time $250 non-refundable pet fee and $25/month pet rent Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years - No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15800 E 13th Pl have any available units?
15800 E 13th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 15800 E 13th Pl have?
Some of 15800 E 13th Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15800 E 13th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
15800 E 13th Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15800 E 13th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 15800 E 13th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 15800 E 13th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 15800 E 13th Pl does offer parking.
Does 15800 E 13th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15800 E 13th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15800 E 13th Pl have a pool?
No, 15800 E 13th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 15800 E 13th Pl have accessible units?
No, 15800 E 13th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 15800 E 13th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 15800 E 13th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Arte Townhomes
11135 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Trailpoint on Highline
10756 E Virginia Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St
Aurora, CO 80016
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way
Aurora, CO 80011
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir
Aurora, CO 80016
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street
Aurora, CO 80015
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College