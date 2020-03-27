15800 E 13th Pl

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly parking air conditioning

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3f8f753070 ---- Two reserved parking spaces (1 covered / 1 uncovered) Central air Forced-air heating Washer and dryer connections Granite countertops Dining room Secure building entry $45 App fee $25 Flat monthly utility fee (water, central air, trash, and sewer) - Tenant billed separately for electric/gas $700 Security deposit One small pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with one time $250 non-refundable pet fee and $25/month pet rent Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years - No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300