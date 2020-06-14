15793 E Custer Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

A beautiful home with a 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms located in Aurora ( Arapahoe) Colorado. - Check out this spacious Aurora home offering excellent privacy with no neighbors directly behind the home and backyard. South facing property with a 2-car garage.



The interior is open and free flowing with a main level that consists of a full kitchen, all appliances included, open to the dining space that feeds nicely to the lower level family room. A formal living room accompanies the kitchen and dining space on the main level. Through a sliding glass door off the dining area is a fenced back yard with sizable deck to enjoy the outdoors.



The upper level consists of two bedrooms split by a full bath. The master bedroom has a double door entry, corner windows, and a walk-in closet. Additionally, there is a separate loft space that could be used as another bedroom or office. Turn the finished basement into a flex room, exercise room or another private bedroom.



One-Year Lease Preferred

Excellent Open Layout

Non-Smoking Residence

Pets Considered-HOA has specific rules disallowing "dangerous dog breeds"

Available Immediately



Call 303-327-6583 to schedule a showing!

Visit www.propertiespluscolorado.com for more information!



(RLNE5783039)