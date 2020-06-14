All apartments in Aurora
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:45 AM

15793 E Custer Dr

15793 East Custer Drive · (303) 327-6583
Location

15793 East Custer Drive, Aurora, CO 80017
Center Pointe

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15793 E Custer Dr · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
A beautiful home with a 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms located in Aurora ( Arapahoe) Colorado. - Check out this spacious Aurora home offering excellent privacy with no neighbors directly behind the home and backyard. South facing property with a 2-car garage.

The interior is open and free flowing with a main level that consists of a full kitchen, all appliances included, open to the dining space that feeds nicely to the lower level family room. A formal living room accompanies the kitchen and dining space on the main level. Through a sliding glass door off the dining area is a fenced back yard with sizable deck to enjoy the outdoors.

The upper level consists of two bedrooms split by a full bath. The master bedroom has a double door entry, corner windows, and a walk-in closet. Additionally, there is a separate loft space that could be used as another bedroom or office. Turn the finished basement into a flex room, exercise room or another private bedroom.

One-Year Lease Preferred
Excellent Open Layout
Non-Smoking Residence
Pets Considered-HOA has specific rules disallowing "dangerous dog breeds"
Available Immediately

Call 303-327-6583 to schedule a showing!
Visit www.propertiespluscolorado.com for more information!

(RLNE5783039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15793 E Custer Dr have any available units?
15793 E Custer Dr has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 15793 E Custer Dr have?
Some of 15793 E Custer Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15793 E Custer Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15793 E Custer Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15793 E Custer Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 15793 E Custer Dr is pet friendly.
Does 15793 E Custer Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15793 E Custer Dr does offer parking.
Does 15793 E Custer Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15793 E Custer Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15793 E Custer Dr have a pool?
No, 15793 E Custer Dr does not have a pool.
Does 15793 E Custer Dr have accessible units?
No, 15793 E Custer Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15793 E Custer Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15793 E Custer Dr has units with dishwashers.
