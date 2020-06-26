All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 15594 East Arizona Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
15594 East Arizona Avenue
Last updated July 15 2019 at 7:50 PM

15594 East Arizona Avenue

15594 East Arizona Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15594 East Arizona Avenue, Aurora, CO 80017
Rocky Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

This 2 bedrooms 2 bath condo offers an open, flowing floor plan in a spacious mid-level unit, located in Chambers Place Condominiums.

Great location – near Hwy 225 and Buckley Air Force Base. Minutes from Downtown Denver and Denver International Airport, lots of shopping and restaurant choices nearby!

Fireplace in the living room. Large master suite has a large walk-in closet. Master bath has an over-sized garden tub. Private balcony.

Pets - Yes
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Water & Trash
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - Yes
Parking - Open
Basement - No
School District - Aurora

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15594 East Arizona Avenue have any available units?
15594 East Arizona Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 15594 East Arizona Avenue have?
Some of 15594 East Arizona Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15594 East Arizona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15594 East Arizona Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15594 East Arizona Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 15594 East Arizona Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 15594 East Arizona Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15594 East Arizona Avenue offers parking.
Does 15594 East Arizona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15594 East Arizona Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15594 East Arizona Avenue have a pool?
No, 15594 East Arizona Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15594 East Arizona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15594 East Arizona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15594 East Arizona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15594 East Arizona Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Village at City Center
14902 East Gill Avenue
Aurora, CO 80012
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct
Aurora, CO 80011
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
The Richfield Apartments
2134 South Richfield Way
Aurora, CO 80013
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave
Aurora, CO 80016
Summerfield
3504 S Zeno Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Tailwind Apartments
2345 North Emporia Street
Aurora, CO 80010

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College