15594 East Arizona Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!



This 2 bedrooms 2 bath condo offers an open, flowing floor plan in a spacious mid-level unit, located in Chambers Place Condominiums.



Great location – near Hwy 225 and Buckley Air Force Base. Minutes from Downtown Denver and Denver International Airport, lots of shopping and restaurant choices nearby!



Fireplace in the living room. Large master suite has a large walk-in closet. Master bath has an over-sized garden tub. Private balcony.



Pets - Yes

Cooling Type - A/C

Utilities included - Water & Trash

Laundry - W/D

Fireplace - Yes

Parking - Open

Basement - No

School District - Aurora



Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.