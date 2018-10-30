15557 East Louisiana Avenue - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

This townhouse located in Aurora, CO 80017. Built in 1983, has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 1,540 sq ft of living space. This unit has a new air conditioner. All appliances are included.

This spacious townhome with fully finished basement with large family room and walkout to covered fenced patio and backyard. Main floor deck overlooking pool. Designated parking space, and community swimming pool.

The home also offers easy access to Mississippi, Chambers Rd, I-225, I-70, Buckley AFB, several parks, and tons of shopping.

The nearby schools are include Gateway High School, Iowa Elementary School and Aurora Hills Middle School.