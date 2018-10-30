All apartments in Aurora
15557 East Louisiana Avenue - 1

15557 East Louisiana Avenue
Location

15557 East Louisiana Avenue, Aurora, CO 80017
Rocky Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This townhouse located in Aurora, CO 80017. Built in 1983, has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 1,540 sq ft of living space. This unit has a new air conditioner. All appliances are included.
This spacious townhome with fully finished basement with large family room and walkout to covered fenced patio and backyard. Main floor deck overlooking pool. Designated parking space, and community swimming pool.
The home also offers easy access to Mississippi, Chambers Rd, I-225, I-70, Buckley AFB, several parks, and tons of shopping.
The nearby schools are include Gateway High School, Iowa Elementary School and Aurora Hills Middle School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15557 East Louisiana Avenue - 1 have any available units?
15557 East Louisiana Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 15557 East Louisiana Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 15557 East Louisiana Avenue - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15557 East Louisiana Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
15557 East Louisiana Avenue - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15557 East Louisiana Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15557 East Louisiana Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 15557 East Louisiana Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 15557 East Louisiana Avenue - 1 does offer parking.
Does 15557 East Louisiana Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15557 East Louisiana Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15557 East Louisiana Avenue - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 15557 East Louisiana Avenue - 1 has a pool.
Does 15557 East Louisiana Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 15557 East Louisiana Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 15557 East Louisiana Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15557 East Louisiana Avenue - 1 has units with dishwashers.
