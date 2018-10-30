All apartments in Aurora
15470 E. Temple Place
15470 E. Temple Place

15470 East Temple Place · No Longer Available
Location

15470 East Temple Place, Aurora, CO 80015
Pheasant Run

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath With Mountain Views!!!!! - This light and bright condo features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath!!!! Walk-in closet in the master bedroom!! Spacious living room with a fireplace and a dining room area adjacent to the kitchen!! Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups!! 2nd floor balcony features mountain views!!! This condo comes with extra storage and a reserved covered parking space!!! Central Heat/Air Conditioning!!! Great Location!!!! Hurry before it's gone!!!! NO PETS. NO SECTION 8. 1 YEAR LEASE. Please contact Stuart at 720.697.0716 or email at Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com

This home is professionally managed by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado property management and real estate company.

(RLNE5028712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15470 E. Temple Place have any available units?
15470 E. Temple Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 15470 E. Temple Place have?
Some of 15470 E. Temple Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15470 E. Temple Place currently offering any rent specials?
15470 E. Temple Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15470 E. Temple Place pet-friendly?
No, 15470 E. Temple Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 15470 E. Temple Place offer parking?
Yes, 15470 E. Temple Place offers parking.
Does 15470 E. Temple Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15470 E. Temple Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15470 E. Temple Place have a pool?
No, 15470 E. Temple Place does not have a pool.
Does 15470 E. Temple Place have accessible units?
No, 15470 E. Temple Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15470 E. Temple Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 15470 E. Temple Place does not have units with dishwashers.
