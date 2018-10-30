15470 E. Temple Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath With Mountain Views!!!!! - This light and bright condo features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath!!!! Walk-in closet in the master bedroom!! Spacious living room with a fireplace and a dining room area adjacent to the kitchen!! Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups!! 2nd floor balcony features mountain views!!! This condo comes with extra storage and a reserved covered parking space!!! Central Heat/Air Conditioning!!! Great Location!!!! Hurry before it's gone!!!! NO PETS. NO SECTION 8. 1 YEAR LEASE. Please contact Stuart at 720.697.0716 or email at Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com



