15470 E. Temple Place

Amenities
Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath With Mountain Views!!!!! - This light and bright condo features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath!!!! Walk-in closet in the master bedroom!! Spacious living room with a fireplace and a dining room area adjacent to the kitchen!! Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups!! 2nd floor balcony features mountain views!!! This condo comes with extra storage and a reserved covered parking space!!! Central Heat/Air Conditioning!!! Great Location!!!! Hurry before it's gone!!!! NO PETS. NO SECTION 8. 1 YEAR LEASE. Please contact Stuart at 720.697.0716 or email at Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com
This home is professionally managed by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado property management and real estate company.
(RLNE5028712)