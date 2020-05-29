All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 8 2020

1543 S Danube Way

1543 South Danube Way · No Longer Available
Location

1543 South Danube Way, Aurora, CO 80017
Side Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful Condo is available to move in now! It is a 2 bed, 2 bath home with beautiful, high vaulted ceilings that make it feel much bigger than it is. It has an attached garage, and there are laundry hookups inside the home. You will need your own washer and dryer. There is a large master bedroom with attached bath and another large bedroom, as well as an additional bathroom. The entire home has fresh new paint, Carpet is only a year old, and has new flooring in the bathrooms. This condo is very close to Buckley Air Force Base and has a lot of shopping and entertainment nearby. Has a balcony as well. If you have questions about qualifications please read below. There are no pets allowed in this home. Please feel free to reach out with questions.

This property is proudly managed by PMI Parker. We have the same requirements for all our properties, and these requirements are listed below. The monthly rent price includes quarterly HVAC Filters delivered to your door for replacement, a 24/7 portal to pay rent and submit maintenance requests, and additional resident Liability Insurance.

All adults that will be living at the property must pass our screening process. This process will verify the following.

1.Criminal Background- Only convictions are considered
2.Credit Score - We offer many packages to assist people with credit issues.
3.Income verification- The combined income of all tenants must be 3 times the monthly rent.
4.Eviction and rental history
5.Reference checks

If you have specific questions regarding your application and if you would qualify, feel free to contact us before submitting the application. There is a $45 non-refundable application fee for each adult that applies.

A security deposit equaling 100% of one months rent is due at lease signing.
The first months rent is due at lease signing. If you are moving in after the 15th of the month, the pro-rated rent is due for the current month, as well as the first full months rent at lease signing.

There is a one time $99 lease initiation fee due at lease signing.

Tenants responsible for utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1543 S Danube Way have any available units?
1543 S Danube Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1543 S Danube Way have?
Some of 1543 S Danube Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1543 S Danube Way currently offering any rent specials?
1543 S Danube Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1543 S Danube Way pet-friendly?
No, 1543 S Danube Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1543 S Danube Way offer parking?
Yes, 1543 S Danube Way offers parking.
Does 1543 S Danube Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1543 S Danube Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1543 S Danube Way have a pool?
No, 1543 S Danube Way does not have a pool.
Does 1543 S Danube Way have accessible units?
No, 1543 S Danube Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1543 S Danube Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1543 S Danube Way does not have units with dishwashers.
