15423 E. 13th Ave. #300 Arapahoe County

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great location off Chambers and Colfax near I-225 for $1250 with lots of amenities such as washer/dryer hookups - * Great location off Chambers and Colfax near I-225 with lots of amenities such as washer/dryer hookups

* $1225 + deposit

* 15423 E. 13th Ave. # 300 in Aurora 80011

* 3 bed 2 bath condo with 1200 sf. Near I-225, elementary school, high school and shopping.

* Landlord pays for trash and water, tenants pay for heat and electric.

* Close to stores, schools and next to several bus routes. Walking distance to both the elementary school, high school, Kmart, King Soopers and walking distance to light rail.

* Pets OK with extra rent and deposit.

* $40 application fee. If everything looks good on the application, you can pay half the deposit the first month and half the second month. Poor credit? We are flexible with extra deposit. See richdavis.com for more information.

* More pictures, info and showing info at: http://www.richdavis.com/rentals.html To set up a showing, click on the blue button.



(RLNE4373385)