All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1537 S. Salida Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1537 S. Salida Way
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:51 PM

1537 S. Salida Way

1537 South Salida Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Aurora Highlands
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1537 South Salida Way, Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cca2012052 ---- Close to Buckley AFB, Large Yard, Updated! This spacious split-level home has new carpet and paint throughout. Open floor plan with a super cute country kitchen. Spread out with two separate living areas, 2 bedrooms upstairs and 1 bedroom downstairs. Large closets in every room! Conveniently located to everything you would ever need. Groceries, shopping, restaurants, easy access to highways, nearby to the cherry creek trail and cherry creek park. Fun for everyone with a built in trampoline in the back yard! Close to Buckley 2 Car Attached Garage Large Yard Built-Trampoline Hardwood Floors Country Kitchen Fireplace Washer/Dryer Large Closets New Carpet and Paint First month\'s rent 1 month\'s deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. Dogs welcome. $350 non-refundable pet fee per pet. No more than 2 dogs. All pets must be 1yrs or older and house trained. Tenant pays all utilities. Pet registration required upon applying $20/pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1537 S. Salida Way have any available units?
1537 S. Salida Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1537 S. Salida Way have?
Some of 1537 S. Salida Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1537 S. Salida Way currently offering any rent specials?
1537 S. Salida Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1537 S. Salida Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1537 S. Salida Way is pet friendly.
Does 1537 S. Salida Way offer parking?
Yes, 1537 S. Salida Way offers parking.
Does 1537 S. Salida Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1537 S. Salida Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1537 S. Salida Way have a pool?
No, 1537 S. Salida Way does not have a pool.
Does 1537 S. Salida Way have accessible units?
No, 1537 S. Salida Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1537 S. Salida Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1537 S. Salida Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crestone
10550 E Iowa Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St
Aurora, CO 80014
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl
Aurora, CO 80012
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80012
Bristol Village
17201 E Walsh Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way
Aurora, CO 80014
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St
Aurora, CO 80014
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College