1537 S. Salida Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cca2012052 ---- Close to Buckley AFB, Large Yard, Updated! This spacious split-level home has new carpet and paint throughout. Open floor plan with a super cute country kitchen. Spread out with two separate living areas, 2 bedrooms upstairs and 1 bedroom downstairs. Large closets in every room! Conveniently located to everything you would ever need. Groceries, shopping, restaurants, easy access to highways, nearby to the cherry creek trail and cherry creek park. Fun for everyone with a built in trampoline in the back yard! Close to Buckley 2 Car Attached Garage Large Yard Built-Trampoline Hardwood Floors Country Kitchen Fireplace Washer/Dryer Large Closets New Carpet and Paint First month\'s rent 1 month\'s deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. Dogs welcome. $350 non-refundable pet fee per pet. No more than 2 dogs. All pets must be 1yrs or older and house trained. Tenant pays all utilities. Pet registration required upon applying $20/pet.