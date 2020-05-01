All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 15252 East Hampden Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
15252 East Hampden Circle
Last updated September 25 2019 at 4:19 PM

15252 East Hampden Circle

15252 East Hampden Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15252 East Hampden Circle, Aurora, CO 80014
Meadow Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr gym
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1007233.

This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Aurora will welcome you with 778 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include lots of natural light, air conditioning, vaulted ceilings, and a washer and dryer in unit. Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony. Nearby are King Soopers, target, 24 Hour Fitness, Texas Road House, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-225.

Nearby schools include Mission Viejo Elementary School, Horizon Community Middle School, and Rangeview High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1007233.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15252 East Hampden Circle have any available units?
15252 East Hampden Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 15252 East Hampden Circle have?
Some of 15252 East Hampden Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15252 East Hampden Circle currently offering any rent specials?
15252 East Hampden Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15252 East Hampden Circle pet-friendly?
No, 15252 East Hampden Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 15252 East Hampden Circle offer parking?
No, 15252 East Hampden Circle does not offer parking.
Does 15252 East Hampden Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15252 East Hampden Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15252 East Hampden Circle have a pool?
No, 15252 East Hampden Circle does not have a pool.
Does 15252 East Hampden Circle have accessible units?
No, 15252 East Hampden Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 15252 East Hampden Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15252 East Hampden Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Arte Townhomes
11135 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
The Fletcher Southlands
22959 E Smoky Hill Rd
Aurora, CO 80015
Village at City Center
14902 East Gill Avenue
Aurora, CO 80012
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street
Aurora, CO 80014
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80012
Summerfield
3504 S Zeno Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Tailwind Apartments
2345 North Emporia Street
Aurora, CO 80010
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College