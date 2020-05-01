15252 East Hampden Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1007233.



This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Aurora will welcome you with 778 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include lots of natural light, air conditioning, vaulted ceilings, and a washer and dryer in unit. Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony. Nearby are King Soopers, target, 24 Hour Fitness, Texas Road House, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-225.



Nearby schools include Mission Viejo Elementary School, Horizon Community Middle School, and Rangeview High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



