Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious two story in Willow Park. Nice home in great area. Full basement has a bathroom and large living area. Very easy to convert to a bedroom as there is closet space. Covered patio, good sized backyard and storage shed. Easy access to 225 and nearby light rail stations. Sorry, no pets allowed.