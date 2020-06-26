14936 E Crestridge Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking playground pool bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BRAND NEW 2018: 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Attached Home with almost 1800 sq ft of living space located in the quaint Pioneer Hills community of Centennial.



Engineered wood floors flow throughout the open floor plan of the Main Level to include Great Room, Dining Area, Kitchen, Powder, Office Space and Mud Room.



Eat-in Kitchen is perfect for entertaining and includes stainless appliances (Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave and 5 burner Gas Range), upgraded cabinets, granite counters, and large island/breakfast bar.



Balcony off Dining Area has peaceful views of mountains and green belt.



Upper Level includes 3 spacious Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and Laundry (washer/dryer included). Master Bedroom features tiled Bath with walk-in closet, dual sink, quartz counters, oversized shower, and contemporary \'barn door\'.



Unfinished, walk-out Basement is great for work-out area, bike storage, play area or craft space.



Central air; HOA paid by owner; 2 car attached Garage (parking in garage only); Community Pool and Playground 1 block away.



Cherry Creek School District! Walk to new shopping center! Close proximity to Cherry Creek Resevoir, Off Leash Dog Park and Denver Tech Center. Easy access to I-225 and C-470.



Pets allowed upon approval.



Available NOW



