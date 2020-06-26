All apartments in Aurora
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14936 E Crestridge Pl, Aurora, CO 80015
Shenandoah

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/095bfa5013 ----
***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM to view all available properties.***

BRAND NEW 2018: 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Attached Home with almost 1800 sq ft of living space located in the quaint Pioneer Hills community of Centennial.

Engineered wood floors flow throughout the open floor plan of the Main Level to include Great Room, Dining Area, Kitchen, Powder, Office Space and Mud Room.

Eat-in Kitchen is perfect for entertaining and includes stainless appliances (Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave and 5 burner Gas Range), upgraded cabinets, granite counters, and large island/breakfast bar.

Balcony off Dining Area has peaceful views of mountains and green belt.

Upper Level includes 3 spacious Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and Laundry (washer/dryer included). Master Bedroom features tiled Bath with walk-in closet, dual sink, quartz counters, oversized shower, and contemporary \'barn door\'.

Unfinished, walk-out Basement is great for work-out area, bike storage, play area or craft space.

Central air; HOA paid by owner; 2 car attached Garage (parking in garage only); Community Pool and Playground 1 block away.

Cherry Creek School District! Walk to new shopping center! Close proximity to Cherry Creek Resevoir, Off Leash Dog Park and Denver Tech Center. Easy access to I-225 and C-470.

Pets allowed upon approval.

Available NOW

Cherry Creek School District
Close To Cherry Creek Resevoir
Community Pool
Park And Playground
Walking Distance To Dining And Shopping
Walking Trails

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14936 E Crestridge Pl have any available units?
14936 E Crestridge Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14936 E Crestridge Pl have?
Some of 14936 E Crestridge Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14936 E Crestridge Pl currently offering any rent specials?
14936 E Crestridge Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14936 E Crestridge Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 14936 E Crestridge Pl is pet friendly.
Does 14936 E Crestridge Pl offer parking?
Yes, 14936 E Crestridge Pl offers parking.
Does 14936 E Crestridge Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14936 E Crestridge Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14936 E Crestridge Pl have a pool?
Yes, 14936 E Crestridge Pl has a pool.
Does 14936 E Crestridge Pl have accessible units?
No, 14936 E Crestridge Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 14936 E Crestridge Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14936 E Crestridge Pl has units with dishwashers.

