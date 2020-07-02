14892 East Kentucky Drive

Amenities

April Rent FREE! This beautiful unit is located on the third floor and has plenty of natural light! You will enter the building through a secure door and take the elevator up to your new home. As you enter, you will fall in love with the beautiful floors and open floor plan. The kitchen features lots of cabinet and counter space and opens into the living room and dining room. The master suite is huge and features double closets. There is also a full sized washer and dryer in the unit. Close to dining, shopping, light rail and more! Community features include a dog park. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com Grace Property Management & Real Estate 2200 E 104th Ave Suite #105, Thornton, CO 80233, United States Phone: +1 303-255-1990