Location

14892 East Kentucky Drive, Aurora, CO 80012
City Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
dog park
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
elevator
gym
internet access
April Rent FREE! This beautiful unit is located on the third floor and has plenty of natural light! You will enter the building through a secure door and take the elevator up to your new home. As you enter, you will fall in love with the beautiful floors and open floor plan. The kitchen features lots of cabinet and counter space and opens into the living room and dining room. The master suite is huge and features double closets. There is also a full sized washer and dryer in the unit. Close to dining, shopping, light rail and more! Community features include a dog park. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com Grace Property Management & Real Estate 2200 E 104th Ave Suite #105, Thornton, CO 80233, United States Phone: +1 303-255-1990

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14892 East Kentucky Drive have any available units?
14892 East Kentucky Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14892 East Kentucky Drive have?
Some of 14892 East Kentucky Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14892 East Kentucky Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14892 East Kentucky Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14892 East Kentucky Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14892 East Kentucky Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14892 East Kentucky Drive offer parking?
No, 14892 East Kentucky Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14892 East Kentucky Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14892 East Kentucky Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14892 East Kentucky Drive have a pool?
No, 14892 East Kentucky Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14892 East Kentucky Drive have accessible units?
No, 14892 East Kentucky Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14892 East Kentucky Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14892 East Kentucky Drive has units with dishwashers.

