1481 S Idalia St

Quaint Tri-Level 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Aurora in Arapahoe County. Inside features include an open floor plan with tons of natural light, all major kitchen appliances, washer/dryer hookups, a private fenced backyard and low maintenance front yard, and a 1 car garage. Great location near restaurants, shopping and more, with easy access to S Chambers Rd and I225.



No smoking.



Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references, however no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied.



IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered.



For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com



