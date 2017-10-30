All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1481 S Idalia St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1481 S Idalia St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1481 S Idalia St

1481 South Idalia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1481 South Idalia Street, Aurora, CO 80017
Rocky Ridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/050fc6e022 ----
Quaint Tri-Level 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Aurora in Arapahoe County. Inside features include an open floor plan with tons of natural light, all major kitchen appliances, washer/dryer hookups, a private fenced backyard and low maintenance front yard, and a 1 car garage. Great location near restaurants, shopping and more, with easy access to S Chambers Rd and I225.

No smoking.

Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references, however no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied.

IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered.

For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com

1 Car Garage
Private Backyard
Stove
Washer/Dryer Hookup

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1481 S Idalia St have any available units?
1481 S Idalia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1481 S Idalia St have?
Some of 1481 S Idalia St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1481 S Idalia St currently offering any rent specials?
1481 S Idalia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1481 S Idalia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1481 S Idalia St is pet friendly.
Does 1481 S Idalia St offer parking?
Yes, 1481 S Idalia St offers parking.
Does 1481 S Idalia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1481 S Idalia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1481 S Idalia St have a pool?
No, 1481 S Idalia St does not have a pool.
Does 1481 S Idalia St have accessible units?
No, 1481 S Idalia St does not have accessible units.
Does 1481 S Idalia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1481 S Idalia St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liberty Creek Apartment Homes
13100 E Kansas Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St
Aurora, CO 80016
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way
Aurora, CO 80011
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd
Aurora, CO 80014
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir
Aurora, CO 80016
Bristol Village
17201 E Walsh Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Summerfield
3504 S Zeno Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College