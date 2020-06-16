1466 S Norfolk Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

COMING SOON!!!



Beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom ranch house in Aurora. huge lot in cul de sac , Nice seating room in entrance of home also with an additional living room and fire place, The basement is mostly finished with an extra living room/entertainment area including another fire place also has another room in the basement which can be used as a completely separate living area for those that like their own space as well with unfinished area that has plenty of shelving for storage and a desk for a potential work shop. Big fenced in backyard with an over sized covered deck patio that has a storage shed with it.