All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1466 S Norfolk Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1466 S Norfolk Ct
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:10 PM

1466 S Norfolk Ct

1466 South Norfolk Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1466 South Norfolk Court, Aurora, CO 80017
Rocky Ridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
COMING SOON!!!

Beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom ranch house in Aurora. huge lot in cul de sac , Nice seating room in entrance of home also with an additional living room and fire place, The basement is mostly finished with an extra living room/entertainment area including another fire place also has another room in the basement which can be used as a completely separate living area for those that like their own space as well with unfinished area that has plenty of shelving for storage and a desk for a potential work shop. Big fenced in backyard with an over sized covered deck patio that has a storage shed with it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1466 S Norfolk Ct have any available units?
1466 S Norfolk Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1466 S Norfolk Ct have?
Some of 1466 S Norfolk Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1466 S Norfolk Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1466 S Norfolk Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1466 S Norfolk Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1466 S Norfolk Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1466 S Norfolk Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1466 S Norfolk Ct offers parking.
Does 1466 S Norfolk Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1466 S Norfolk Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1466 S Norfolk Ct have a pool?
No, 1466 S Norfolk Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1466 S Norfolk Ct have accessible units?
No, 1466 S Norfolk Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1466 S Norfolk Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1466 S Norfolk Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir
Aurora, CO 80017
Conifer Creek
2205 S Racine Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl
Aurora, CO 80011
Amber Apartments
1945 Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80045
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Glen at the Park
490 S Joplin St
Aurora, CO 80017
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College