14602 E. 2nd Ave Unit 209c

Amenities
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Red Fin! Great location - steps away from light rail, Close to Town Center Mall, Highline Canal trails, shopping, restaurants, DTC and I-225! Fireplace, washer dryer hook ups AC, large walk-in closet in master bedroom. Owner pays for trash & sewer, tenant only pays for electric.
Shown by SWAN Enterprises & Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte Broker
Security deposit same amount as rent (WAC)
Application fee $35 for each household member 18 or older
Section 8 accepted
(RLNE5331814)