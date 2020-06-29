14602 E. 2nd Ave Unit 209c

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Red Fin! Great location - steps away from light rail, Close to Town Center Mall, Highline Canal trails, shopping, restaurants, DTC and I-225! Fireplace, washer dryer hook ups AC, large walk-in closet in master bedroom. Owner pays for trash & sewer, tenant only pays for electric.



Shown by SWAN Enterprises & Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte Broker



Security deposit same amount as rent (WAC)

Application fee $35 for each household member 18 or older



Section 8 accepted



(RLNE5331814)