All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 14490 E. Montana Cir. # B Arapahoe County.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
14490 E. Montana Cir. # B Arapahoe County
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:51 PM

14490 E. Montana Cir. # B Arapahoe County

14490 East Montana Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Sable Ridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14490 East Montana Circle, Aurora, CO 80012
Sable Ridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
14490 E. Montana Cir. # B Arapahoe County Available 03/15/20 * Great location off Sable and Colorado with lots of amenities such as Garage, washer/dryer hookups, private fenced yard, and deck. - * Great location off Sable and Colorado with lots of amenities such as Garage, washer/dryer hookups, private fenced yard, and deck.
* $1600 + deposit
* 14490 E. Montana Cir #B
* 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 car garage, 1450 SF, private fenced yard with deck, across the street from Jewell Elementary and a day-care, walking distance to bus and light-rail and shopping.
* Pets OK with extra rent and deposit.
* $40 application fee. If everything looks good on the application, you can pay half the deposit the first month and half the second month. Poor credit? We are flexible with extra deposit.
* More pictures, info and showing info at: http://www.richdavis.com/rentals.html To set up a showing, click on the View Details button and then the blue button.

(RLNE3922593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14490 E. Montana Cir. # B Arapahoe County have any available units?
14490 E. Montana Cir. # B Arapahoe County doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14490 E. Montana Cir. # B Arapahoe County have?
Some of 14490 E. Montana Cir. # B Arapahoe County's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14490 E. Montana Cir. # B Arapahoe County currently offering any rent specials?
14490 E. Montana Cir. # B Arapahoe County is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14490 E. Montana Cir. # B Arapahoe County pet-friendly?
Yes, 14490 E. Montana Cir. # B Arapahoe County is pet friendly.
Does 14490 E. Montana Cir. # B Arapahoe County offer parking?
Yes, 14490 E. Montana Cir. # B Arapahoe County offers parking.
Does 14490 E. Montana Cir. # B Arapahoe County have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14490 E. Montana Cir. # B Arapahoe County does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14490 E. Montana Cir. # B Arapahoe County have a pool?
No, 14490 E. Montana Cir. # B Arapahoe County does not have a pool.
Does 14490 E. Montana Cir. # B Arapahoe County have accessible units?
No, 14490 E. Montana Cir. # B Arapahoe County does not have accessible units.
Does 14490 E. Montana Cir. # B Arapahoe County have units with dishwashers?
No, 14490 E. Montana Cir. # B Arapahoe County does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St
Aurora, CO 80016
Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way
Aurora, CO 80012
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way
Aurora, CO 80017
The Fremont Residences
13021 E. 21st Ave
Aurora, CO 80045
Aspen Ridge
18851 E Baltic Pl
Aurora, CO 80013
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College