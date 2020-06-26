Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

14490 E. Montana Cir. # B Arapahoe County Available 03/15/20 * Great location off Sable and Colorado with lots of amenities such as Garage, washer/dryer hookups, private fenced yard, and deck.

* $1600 + deposit

* 14490 E. Montana Cir #B

* 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 car garage, 1450 SF, private fenced yard with deck, across the street from Jewell Elementary and a day-care, walking distance to bus and light-rail and shopping.

* Pets OK with extra rent and deposit.

* $40 application fee. If everything looks good on the application, you can pay half the deposit the first month and half the second month. Poor credit? We are flexible with extra deposit.

* More pictures, info and showing info at: http://www.richdavis.com/rentals.html To set up a showing, click on the View Details button and then the blue button.



