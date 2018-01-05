All apartments in Aurora
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:04 AM

14439 East 1st Drive

14439 East 1st Drive · (617) 888-4204
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14439 East 1st Drive, Aurora, CO 80011
City Center North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit B5 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,140

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Aurora. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, pool, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,140/month rent. $1,140 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. There is central A/C and heat in the apartment. Washer and dryer are inside the apartment and are included.

The apartment has been recently renovated, painted and new flooring installed.

Great location - walk to train and direct bus to Denver stops are right outside. Anschutz medical campus is just two stops on R train or less than 10 minutes driving. Buckley AFB is less than a 15-minute drive.

Plenty of assigned parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14439 East 1st Drive have any available units?
14439 East 1st Drive has a unit available for $1,140 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14439 East 1st Drive have?
Some of 14439 East 1st Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14439 East 1st Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14439 East 1st Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14439 East 1st Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14439 East 1st Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14439 East 1st Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14439 East 1st Drive does offer parking.
Does 14439 East 1st Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14439 East 1st Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14439 East 1st Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14439 East 1st Drive has a pool.
Does 14439 East 1st Drive have accessible units?
No, 14439 East 1st Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14439 East 1st Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14439 East 1st Drive has units with dishwashers.
