14439 East 1st Drive

Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Aurora. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, pool, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,140/month rent. $1,140 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. There is central A/C and heat in the apartment. Washer and dryer are inside the apartment and are included.



The apartment has been recently renovated, painted and new flooring installed.



Great location - walk to train and direct bus to Denver stops are right outside. Anschutz medical campus is just two stops on R train or less than 10 minutes driving. Buckley AFB is less than a 15-minute drive.



Plenty of assigned parking.