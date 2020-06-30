All apartments in Aurora
1443 S Kenton St
1443 S Kenton St

1443 South Kenton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1443 South Kenton Street, Aurora, CO 80012
Village East

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Brand New Build!! 4BD 3.5BA-The Gardens on Juliet - Property Id: 177170

Please call or email about property availability prior to applying!! The Gardens on Joliet - Brand new build with unique features- 3530 Square foot 2-story 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom. MAIN-Open living area, kitchen with large center island, family room, Main floor bedroom +bathroom shower with support bar and walk-in closet, powder room, office, dining area and garage access. Upper - Master bedroom with 5-piece attached bathroom and walk-in closet, laundry room, 2 additional bedrooms with jack-n-jill bathroom. This property also features, an entry door that is approximately 42" wide, installed ramp at front entry, Hallways that are approximately 44-48 and kitchen counter top height that is approximately 36 tall, Easy access to Canterbury Park, Market Square which boasts tons of shopping and restaurants. Must See!!! Cherry Creek Schools!
Landlord does not warrant that the home meets or exceeds any standards for accessibility or ADA.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/177170
Property Id 177170

(RLNE5479636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1443 S Kenton St have any available units?
1443 S Kenton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1443 S Kenton St have?
Some of 1443 S Kenton St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1443 S Kenton St currently offering any rent specials?
1443 S Kenton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1443 S Kenton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1443 S Kenton St is pet friendly.
Does 1443 S Kenton St offer parking?
Yes, 1443 S Kenton St offers parking.
Does 1443 S Kenton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1443 S Kenton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1443 S Kenton St have a pool?
No, 1443 S Kenton St does not have a pool.
Does 1443 S Kenton St have accessible units?
No, 1443 S Kenton St does not have accessible units.
Does 1443 S Kenton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1443 S Kenton St has units with dishwashers.

