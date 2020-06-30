1443 S Kenton St

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Brand New Build!! 4BD 3.5BA-The Gardens on Juliet - Property Id: 177170



Please call or email about property availability prior to applying!! The Gardens on Joliet - Brand new build with unique features- 3530 Square foot 2-story 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom. MAIN-Open living area, kitchen with large center island, family room, Main floor bedroom +bathroom shower with support bar and walk-in closet, powder room, office, dining area and garage access. Upper - Master bedroom with 5-piece attached bathroom and walk-in closet, laundry room, 2 additional bedrooms with jack-n-jill bathroom. This property also features, an entry door that is approximately 42" wide, installed ramp at front entry, Hallways that are approximately 44-48 and kitchen counter top height that is approximately 36 tall, Easy access to Canterbury Park, Market Square which boasts tons of shopping and restaurants. Must See!!! Cherry Creek Schools!

Landlord does not warrant that the home meets or exceeds any standards for accessibility or ADA.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/177170

