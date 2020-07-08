14406 E Tufts Pl Unit D

Amenities

Gorgeous UPDATED 2-bed, 2-story Townhouse in upscale CROWN POINT ~ Corner-Unit with Private Yard ~ NEW Slate Appliances, Flooring throughout, Bathrooms and Windows ~ the Light, Bright, Open first-floor with Cozy FIREPLACE leads to the Backyard and Open Space ~ The second-floor has Two oversized Bedrooms with Vaulted Ceilings and Skylights, plus a Full-bath, and Washer/Dryer ~ additional Half-bath on First Floor and extra Storage out back ~ short walk to the Community Pol and Clubhouse ~ GREAT LOCATION at Quincy & Smoky Hill with easy access to Parker Rd and 225.



AVAILABLE: June 1

ADDRESS: 14406 E. Tufts Pl, Aurora CO

RENT: $1595 per month

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1595

LEASE TERM: 12 months

(sorry no pets, no smoking, no pot)



For a Showing contact PAUL at Investor's Realty at 303-618-6378

www.irdenver.com