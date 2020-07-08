All apartments in Aurora
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:45 AM

14406 E Tufts Pl Unit D

14406 East Tufts Place · No Longer Available
Location

14406 East Tufts Place, Aurora, CO 80015
Shenandoah

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
clubhouse
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
.
Gorgeous UPDATED 2-bed, 2-story Townhouse in upscale CROWN POINT ~ Corner-Unit with Private Yard ~ NEW Slate Appliances, Flooring throughout, Bathrooms and Windows ~ the Light, Bright, Open first-floor with Cozy FIREPLACE leads to the Backyard and Open Space ~ The second-floor has Two oversized Bedrooms with Vaulted Ceilings and Skylights, plus a Full-bath, and Washer/Dryer ~ additional Half-bath on First Floor and extra Storage out back ~ short walk to the Community Pol and Clubhouse ~ GREAT LOCATION at Quincy & Smoky Hill with easy access to Parker Rd and 225.

AVAILABLE: June 1
ADDRESS: 14406 E. Tufts Pl, Aurora CO
RENT: $1595 per month
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1595
LEASE TERM: 12 months
(sorry no pets, no smoking, no pot)

For a Showing contact PAUL at Investor's Realty at 303-618-6378
www.irdenver.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14406 E Tufts Pl Unit D have any available units?
14406 E Tufts Pl Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14406 E Tufts Pl Unit D have?
Some of 14406 E Tufts Pl Unit D's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14406 E Tufts Pl Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
14406 E Tufts Pl Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14406 E Tufts Pl Unit D pet-friendly?
No, 14406 E Tufts Pl Unit D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 14406 E Tufts Pl Unit D offer parking?
No, 14406 E Tufts Pl Unit D does not offer parking.
Does 14406 E Tufts Pl Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14406 E Tufts Pl Unit D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14406 E Tufts Pl Unit D have a pool?
No, 14406 E Tufts Pl Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 14406 E Tufts Pl Unit D have accessible units?
No, 14406 E Tufts Pl Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 14406 E Tufts Pl Unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 14406 E Tufts Pl Unit D does not have units with dishwashers.

