14319 E Grand Drive - 167

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities

This is a great ground level 2 bedroom 2 bathroom privately owned townhome. The home has lots of nice features including open kitchen, with breakfast nook, master bedroom with en suite bathroom, walk in closet with custom shelving, a second bedroom and hallway full bathroom. Additionally featuring brand new furnace and ac, covered patio entrance, keypad entry, and washer dryer hookups. For more information or to schedule a showing please contact Chris Martinez with J & M Realty (303) 619 - 6068

Sterling Commons is a great condo community minutes from Cherry Creek State Park nestled in a quiet single family home neighborhood. This community is well taken care of. There are lots of great amenities nearby, minutes to Cherry Creek State Park, easy access to Denver Tech Center, Parker Main Street, and I-225. Some nice local eateries include Coloradough Pizza, Thirsty 30 Taphouse, Casa Vallarta, and Doug's Day Diner.



For more information or to schedule a showing please contact Chris Martinez with J & M Realty (303) 619 - 6068