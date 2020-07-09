All apartments in Aurora
14319 E Grand Drive - 167

14319 East Grand Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14319 East Grand Drive, Aurora, CO 80015
Shenandoah

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
This is a great ground level 2 bedroom 2 bathroom privately owned townhome. The home has lots of nice features including open kitchen, with breakfast nook, master bedroom with en suite bathroom, walk in closet with custom shelving, a second bedroom and hallway full bathroom. Additionally featuring brand new furnace and ac, covered patio entrance, keypad entry, and washer dryer hookups. For more information or to schedule a showing please contact Chris Martinez with J & M Realty (303) 619 - 6068
Sterling Commons is a great condo community minutes from Cherry Creek State Park nestled in a quiet single family home neighborhood. This community is well taken care of. There are lots of great amenities nearby, minutes to Cherry Creek State Park, easy access to Denver Tech Center, Parker Main Street, and I-225. Some nice local eateries include Coloradough Pizza, Thirsty 30 Taphouse, Casa Vallarta, and Doug's Day Diner.

For more information or to schedule a showing please contact Chris Martinez with J & M Realty (303) 619 - 6068

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14319 E Grand Drive - 167 have any available units?
14319 E Grand Drive - 167 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14319 E Grand Drive - 167 have?
Some of 14319 E Grand Drive - 167's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14319 E Grand Drive - 167 currently offering any rent specials?
14319 E Grand Drive - 167 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14319 E Grand Drive - 167 pet-friendly?
No, 14319 E Grand Drive - 167 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 14319 E Grand Drive - 167 offer parking?
No, 14319 E Grand Drive - 167 does not offer parking.
Does 14319 E Grand Drive - 167 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14319 E Grand Drive - 167 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14319 E Grand Drive - 167 have a pool?
No, 14319 E Grand Drive - 167 does not have a pool.
Does 14319 E Grand Drive - 167 have accessible units?
No, 14319 E Grand Drive - 167 does not have accessible units.
Does 14319 E Grand Drive - 167 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14319 E Grand Drive - 167 does not have units with dishwashers.

