Available Now

Bright, updated 3 bdrm end unit - Close to Anschutz campus - Lots of storage



14158 E 22nd Pl, Aurora, CO 80011



KEY FEATURES

Sq Footage: 1,500 w 1,088 on top 2 levels

Bedrooms: 3 Beds

Bathrooms: 1.5 Baths

Parking: One off-street

Lease Duration: 1 Year

Pets Policy: Sorry, no pets

Laundry: Washer and dryer in unit

Property Type: Townhouse



DESCRIPTION

________________________________________

Available Now - Updated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome in Aurora, less than 3 miles from the Anschutz Medical Campus and blocks from I-225. Bright living room features wood-look floors. Spacious kitchen has updated counters and cabinets, large island with a dishwasher and great eat-in space. Upstairs, you'll find two large bedrooms with good-size closets and a full updated bathroom. Third bedroom is on the lower level, along with a bonus room PLUS plenty of storage space and the washer and dryer. Freshly painted in neutral tones. This is an end unit of a two-story triplex located on a cul-de-sac. About 1,500 sf -- nearly 1,100 on the main and second level. Easy parking right out front, or on the private driveway that leads around back. Large unfenced back yard. Please, no smokers, cannabis use or pets. Section 8 is OK.



RENTAL FEATURES

________________________________________

• Living room w plank flooring

• Bright kitchen w/ breakfast nook

• Freshly painted

• 3 large bedrooms

• Bonus room

• Yes, there's a dishwasher

• Electric range

• Refrigerator

• Heat: forced air

• Ceiling fans to keep you cool

• Lots of storage space

• Yard



COMMUNITY FEATURES

________________________________________

• Near transportation

• Off-street parking

• On-street parking



LEASE TERMS

________________________________________

One-year lease. Tenant pays electric / gas; landlord pays water/sewer/trash. Tenant is responsible for yard care. Section 8 is OK. Sorry, no smoking, no cannabis and no pets. $50 per adult application fee. $100 Lease prep fee if approved. We do credit checks. This property is professionally managed for the owner by Rush Realty Limited.