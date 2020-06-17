Amenities
Available Now
Bright, updated 3 bdrm end unit - Close to Anschutz campus - Lots of storage
14158 E 22nd Pl, Aurora, CO 80011
KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 1,500 w 1,088 on top 2 levels
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 1.5 Baths
Parking: One off-street
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Pets Policy: Sorry, no pets
Laundry: Washer and dryer in unit
Property Type: Townhouse
DESCRIPTION
________________________________________
Available Now - Updated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome in Aurora, less than 3 miles from the Anschutz Medical Campus and blocks from I-225. Bright living room features wood-look floors. Spacious kitchen has updated counters and cabinets, large island with a dishwasher and great eat-in space. Upstairs, you'll find two large bedrooms with good-size closets and a full updated bathroom. Third bedroom is on the lower level, along with a bonus room PLUS plenty of storage space and the washer and dryer. Freshly painted in neutral tones. This is an end unit of a two-story triplex located on a cul-de-sac. About 1,500 sf -- nearly 1,100 on the main and second level. Easy parking right out front, or on the private driveway that leads around back. Large unfenced back yard. Please, no smokers, cannabis use or pets. Section 8 is OK.
RENTAL FEATURES
________________________________________
• Living room w plank flooring
• Bright kitchen w/ breakfast nook
• Freshly painted
• 3 large bedrooms
• Bonus room
• Yes, there's a dishwasher
• Electric range
• Refrigerator
• Heat: forced air
• Ceiling fans to keep you cool
• Lots of storage space
• Yard
COMMUNITY FEATURES
________________________________________
• Near transportation
• Off-street parking
• On-street parking
LEASE TERMS
________________________________________
One-year lease. Tenant pays electric / gas; landlord pays water/sewer/trash. Tenant is responsible for yard care. Section 8 is OK. Sorry, no smoking, no cannabis and no pets. $50 per adult application fee. $100 Lease prep fee if approved. We do credit checks. This property is professionally managed for the owner by Rush Realty Limited.