All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 14158 E. 22nd Pl..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
14158 E. 22nd Pl.
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:21 AM

14158 E. 22nd Pl.

14158 East 22nd Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14158 East 22nd Place, Aurora, CO 80011
Sable Altura Chambers

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pet friendly
Available Now
Bright, updated 3 bdrm end unit - Close to Anschutz campus - Lots of storage

14158 E 22nd Pl, Aurora, CO 80011

KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 1,500 w 1,088 on top 2 levels
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 1.5 Baths
Parking: One off-street
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Pets Policy: Sorry, no pets
Laundry: Washer and dryer in unit
Property Type: Townhouse

DESCRIPTION
________________________________________
Available Now - Updated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome in Aurora, less than 3 miles from the Anschutz Medical Campus and blocks from I-225. Bright living room features wood-look floors. Spacious kitchen has updated counters and cabinets, large island with a dishwasher and great eat-in space. Upstairs, you'll find two large bedrooms with good-size closets and a full updated bathroom. Third bedroom is on the lower level, along with a bonus room PLUS plenty of storage space and the washer and dryer. Freshly painted in neutral tones. This is an end unit of a two-story triplex located on a cul-de-sac. About 1,500 sf -- nearly 1,100 on the main and second level. Easy parking right out front, or on the private driveway that leads around back. Large unfenced back yard. Please, no smokers, cannabis use or pets. Section 8 is OK.

RENTAL FEATURES
________________________________________
• Living room w plank flooring
• Bright kitchen w/ breakfast nook
• Freshly painted
• 3 large bedrooms
• Bonus room
• Yes, there's a dishwasher
• Electric range
• Refrigerator
• Heat: forced air
• Ceiling fans to keep you cool
• Lots of storage space
• Yard

COMMUNITY FEATURES
________________________________________
• Near transportation
• Off-street parking
• On-street parking

LEASE TERMS
________________________________________
One-year lease. Tenant pays electric / gas; landlord pays water/sewer/trash. Tenant is responsible for yard care. Section 8 is OK. Sorry, no smoking, no cannabis and no pets. $50 per adult application fee. $100 Lease prep fee if approved. We do credit checks. This property is professionally managed for the owner by Rush Realty Limited.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14158 E. 22nd Pl. have any available units?
14158 E. 22nd Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14158 E. 22nd Pl. have?
Some of 14158 E. 22nd Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14158 E. 22nd Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
14158 E. 22nd Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14158 E. 22nd Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 14158 E. 22nd Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 14158 E. 22nd Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 14158 E. 22nd Pl. offers parking.
Does 14158 E. 22nd Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14158 E. 22nd Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14158 E. 22nd Pl. have a pool?
No, 14158 E. 22nd Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 14158 E. 22nd Pl. have accessible units?
No, 14158 E. 22nd Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 14158 E. 22nd Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14158 E. 22nd Pl. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailpoint on Highline
10756 E Virginia Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St
Aurora, CO 80045
Conifer Creek
2205 S Racine Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Summerfield
3504 S Zeno Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Crossroads at City Center
15490 E Center Ave
Aurora, CO 80017
Canterra at Fitzsimons
358 Potomac Way
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College