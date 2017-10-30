14152 E 22nd Place

Amenities

Bright, updated 4-bedroom - Fresh paint - new flooring - Close to transportation



14152 E 22nd Pl, Aurora, CO 80011



KEY FEATURES

Sq Footage: 1,500 (includes 1,088 on top 2 levels)

Bedrooms: 4 - 2 upstairs, 2 on lower level

Bathrooms: 1 full, 1 half

Parking: One off-street

Lease Duration: 1 Year or Longer

Pets Policy: Sorry, no pets

Laundry: Washer and dryer hookups only

Property Type: Townhouse (middle unit of triplex)



DESCRIPTION

Bright, updated 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome in Aurora, blocks from I-225 and less than 3 miles from the Anschutz Medical Campus. Spacious kitchen has newer counters and cabinets, large island with a dishwasher and great eat-in space. Sunny living room with coat closet and a half-bath on the first floor. New wood-look flooring throughout main floor. Upstairs, you'll find two large bedrooms with good-size closets, an updated full bathroom and new carpet throughout. Two more bedrooms are located on the lower level, plus plenty of storage space and the washer/dryer hookups. Whole house has been freshly painted. This is the middle unit of a two-story triplex located on a cul-de-sac. About 1,500 sf -- nearly 1,100 on the main and second level and 400 sf on the lower level. Easy parking right out front, or on the private driveway that leads around back. Large unfenced back yard. Please, no smokers, cannabis use or pets. Section 8 is OK.



RENTAL FEATURES

• Living room w plank flooring

• Bright kitchen w/ breakfast nook

• Freshly painted

• 4 bedrooms

• Yes, there's a dishwasher

• Electric range

• Refrigerator

• Heat: forced air

• Ceiling fans to keep you cool

• Lots of storage space

• Yard



COMMUNITY FEATURES

• Near transportation

• Off-street parking

• On-street parking



LEASE TERMS

One-year or longer lease. Tenant pays electric / gas; landlord pays water/sewer/trash. Tenant is responsible for yard care. Deposit is $2,200 (with approved credit and application). Section 8 is OK. Sorry, no smoking, no cannabis and no pets. $50 per adult application fee. $100 Lease prep fee if approved. We do credit checks. This property is professionally managed for the owner by Rush Realty Limited.