Last updated February 12 2020 at 11:18 PM

14152 E 22nd Place

14152 East 22nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

14152 East 22nd Place, Aurora, CO 80011
Sable Altura Chambers

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
Bright, updated 4-bedroom - Fresh paint - new flooring - Close to transportation

14152 E 22nd Pl, Aurora, CO 80011

KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 1,500 (includes 1,088 on top 2 levels)
Bedrooms: 4 - 2 upstairs, 2 on lower level
Bathrooms: 1 full, 1 half
Parking: One off-street
Lease Duration: 1 Year or Longer
Pets Policy: Sorry, no pets
Laundry: Washer and dryer hookups only
Property Type: Townhouse (middle unit of triplex)

DESCRIPTION
________________________________________
Bright, updated 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome in Aurora, blocks from I-225 and less than 3 miles from the Anschutz Medical Campus. Spacious kitchen has newer counters and cabinets, large island with a dishwasher and great eat-in space. Sunny living room with coat closet and a half-bath on the first floor. New wood-look flooring throughout main floor. Upstairs, you'll find two large bedrooms with good-size closets, an updated full bathroom and new carpet throughout. Two more bedrooms are located on the lower level, plus plenty of storage space and the washer/dryer hookups. Whole house has been freshly painted. This is the middle unit of a two-story triplex located on a cul-de-sac. About 1,500 sf -- nearly 1,100 on the main and second level and 400 sf on the lower level. Easy parking right out front, or on the private driveway that leads around back. Large unfenced back yard. Please, no smokers, cannabis use or pets. Section 8 is OK.

RENTAL FEATURES
________________________________________
• Living room w plank flooring
• Bright kitchen w/ breakfast nook
• Freshly painted
• 4 bedrooms
• Yes, there's a dishwasher
• Electric range
• Refrigerator
• Heat: forced air
• Ceiling fans to keep you cool
• Lots of storage space
• Yard

COMMUNITY FEATURES
________________________________________
• Near transportation
• Off-street parking
• On-street parking

LEASE TERMS
________________________________________
One-year or longer lease. Tenant pays electric / gas; landlord pays water/sewer/trash. Tenant is responsible for yard care. Deposit is $2,200 (with approved credit and application). Section 8 is OK. Sorry, no smoking, no cannabis and no pets. $50 per adult application fee. $100 Lease prep fee if approved. We do credit checks. This property is professionally managed for the owner by Rush Realty Limited.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

